Pursuit of Suspects Leads to Arrest in Whittier

Burbank police were involved in another high-profile pursuit for the second time in a week after a Santa Fe Springs man attempted to strike an officer with his vehicle Sunday night.

On February 23, around 10:15 pm, an officer attempted to contact a driver of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd. according to a release by Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

The driver, identified as 35 year-old Michael Shawn Wedge, attempted to flee in the officer was nearly struck by him in his vehicle. A short pursuit started on the streets of Burbank and Sun Valley before the suspect got on the I-5 Freeway southbound before proceeding to the 60 Freeway where he exited and ultimately came to a stop in an alley near an apartment building in Whittier. A female that was in the truck stayed in the alley until police took her into custody while Wedge ran into the nearby apartment building.

A woman exited the apartment building and told officers where the suspect was. A few hours later, Burbank SWAT officers moved in and engaged the suspect, taking Wedge into custody without further incident.

Wedge was taking back to Burbank jail and booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against an officer, felony evading and numerous outstanding warrants. He is currently being held on $390,000 bail and is due in court Wednesday morning. At this time formal charges are pending and will be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.