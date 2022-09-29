Pursuit Results in Five Arrests After Residential Burglary

Burbank police on Wednesday were involved in their second pursuit in the past couple of weeks of home burglary suspects and once again captured all the suspects.

Police received a call around 2:20 pm of a possible residential burglary in progress on the 1800 block of Catalina from the homeowner, who told police she had observed two men breaking into her house through her security cameras. She was not at the residence at the time.

Within seconds, a police helicopter was overhead and observed four men breaking into the back of the house and then were seen fleeing out the back through the rear yard and jumping into a waiting vehicle to make their escape. The air unit stayed on them, alerting ground units to their location, who soon were able to catch up to the vehicle.

While police went after the vehicle, police on the scene at Catalina confirmed a burglary had occurred at the home, and they had a crime.

The car entered the I-5 Freeway southbound and drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to escape. Police followed the vehicle on the freeway before they entered the 110 Freeway, where they ultimately stopped the vehicle just after Academy Road and fled the vehicle in multiple directions.

With the aid of the helicopter, police quickly established a perimeter around the 900 block of Benard Street in Los Angeles with the assistance of the LAPD. One by one, the suspects were taken into custody, with the last two refusing to comply with the K-9 and then being sent in to assist in the arrests. Both of the suspects were bitten during the arrest, and paramedics treated both of them.

Police have identified all five men as Los Angeles residents. Booked for felony residential burglary and felony evading police were 20-year-old Joshua Harris, 20-year-old Zhorrie Cochran, 20-year-old Keyshon Walker, 20-year-old Rickie Chatman, and 19-year-old Jaylon Strickland.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.