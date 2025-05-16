Rafael Quintero Sworn in as Burbank’s 13th Chief of Police

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Woodbury University’s auditorium was packed with law enforcement officers, family, and community leaders, as Rafael Quintero was officially sworn in as the 13th Chief of Police for the Burbank Police Department (BPD). The ceremony marked a pivotal moment in the department’s history, ushering in a new era of leadership rooted in connection, integrity, and community collaboration.

During the ceremony Mayor Nikki Perez offered words of gratitude for the entire BPD team, noting their unwavering dedication during the department’s leadership transition. “Today is more than just ceremonial. It marks the start of a new chapter built on the strong foundation of this department, the city, and the community that has established this for more than a century. Guiding us into this next chapter is a leader who not only honors the department’s legacy but brings a new vision for us to continue to thrive together,” Perez said. “In getting to know the Chief over the last few weeks and learning about him through the vetting process, I’m confident that he sees the great work that already exists here in Burbank, and he’s ready to build on it and take it even further.”

She warmly welcomed Chief Quintero, praising his deep regional roots and reputation for compassionate leadership. “As a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in our neighboring city of North Hollywood, he understands the fabric of our community. Our diversity, our spirit, and our values for safety and belonging are not lost under the Chief,” added Perez. “With decades of experience in law enforcement, Chief Quintero has made it clear that being the Chief of Police isn’t just about managing an organization, it’s about connecting with people, showing up, and leading with strength and compassion.”

Quintero’s career spans over 25 years, including leadership roles in field operations, investigations, and emergency management. Most recently, he served as a key member of the Glendale Police Department’s command staff. Glendale Police Chief and President of the Los Angeles County Police Chief Association, Manuel Cid, shared heartfelt reflections about Quintero’s character and work ethic. “He brings an incredible amount of heart and intelligence and hard work to everything he does,” said Cid. He recounted a late-night moment at Glendale PD, when Quintero, still working hard despite his impending transition, reminded everyone of his dedication. “It really encapsulates who he is. He would have every excuse to be checked out and focused on his new journey ahead, but he was yet still very present with us, and still working his tail off for us.”

Cid also offered advice for the new Chief. “Number one, be yourself. Continue to be who you are, it’s what got you here. You’re an amazing guy, an amazing person and a really strong leader, so keep doing that. Put the organization first at every turn. BPD has been here for 100-plus years, it will be here long after you are gone,” added Cid. “But don’t ever think that you are the chief at home, because they will humble you every single day,” he said with a laugh, gesturing to Quintero’s family in the audience.

City Manager Justin Hess then called Chief Quintero to the stage for his official Oath of Office and badge pinning ceremony. Quintero was joined by his wife and two daughters, who proudly helped pin on his new badge. In a heartfelt moment, Quintero surprised his family with bouquets of flowers as a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Quintero’s own remarks were deeply personal and reflective, as he shared a candid story of a young officer who asked him: reflecting back on your career, what is the one thing you can say was a game changer in helping you get to where you are today. Quintero answered the young officer back telling him that the most important thing is to just be true to who you are and to not lose sight of your values, or what you have to offer the department and the community.



“You will experience a roller coaster of emotions in trying to find yourself, to please others, to get others to like you, and to be respected. You will make mistakes, you will have setbacks, and you will fail. This is what will help shape and build resiliency,” added Quintero. “All you can hope for is that you have made the right relationships with people who will also be your biggest cheerleaders, care about you, and challenge you directly to be a better version of yourself that you may not have thought possible.”

The ceremony concluded with a standing ovation and a renewed sense of unity and purpose for the department and the city it serves. Chief Quintero now leads a department of over 150 sworn officers and civilian personnel, pledging to uphold the city’s high standards while advancing a community-focused vision for public safety.

Welcome to Burbank, Chief Quintero.