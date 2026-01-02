Real Madrid Foundation Holds Camp at Burbank High

Nearly 100 youngsters hit the rank-soaked Kallem-Kemp Field at Burbank High Friday as they are participating in the Real Madrid Foundation Winter Soccer Camp. The program is run in collaboration with the city of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

It runs through Monday.

The most successful professional soccer club in the world, Real Madrid has won 36 Spanish League titles and 15 European titles.

FInding talent around the world is something the club is always looking for. After spending several years conducting the camp at the Glendale Sports Complex, it has moved to Burbank.

“The community in Glendale and Burbank is great,” Camp Supervisor Jaypo Lamounier said, “They support us a lot.”

Lamournier said a number of past campers who have been deemed elite have moved to Spain, where they train within the Real Madrid youth academy and attend school.

Lamournier said the camp is open to players of all skill levels. Most of the coaches in the camp live and work in Spain.

“The kids get to enjoy some different styles than they usually practice,” he said.