Red Maple Café Goes Pink for October and Offers Free Mammograms at Toluca Lake Health Fair October 11

For the third year in a row, Red Maple Café is turning pink this October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, partnering with The Pink Journey Foundation and Logix Federal Credit Union to provide free mammograms for women over 40 who are uninsured or underinsured.

Pink Thriver Pancakes

This year’s free screenings are part of the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce Health Fair, happening Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Talofa Avenue and Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake. The fair will feature free health screenings, community resources, local health and fitness organizations, a healthy eating zone, a health and wellness stage, silent auction, free gifts, and opportunity drawings, all designed to promote a healthier, more connected community.

At the fair, Red Maple Café will host Maddy, a state-of-the-art mobile mammography coach operated by BreastLink, providing no-cost mammograms from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through The Pink Journey Foundation. Eligible women (ages 40+, uninsured or underinsured, with no mammogram in the past 12 months and no current breast concerns) can reserve a spot by calling 714-915-3101. Space is limited and photo ID is required.

Thanks to the ongoing partnership between The Pink Journey Foundation and Logix Federal Credit Union, this initiative ensures that access to early detection and breast health care remains available to women who might otherwise go without.

Breast Cancer Thrivers on Red Maple Cafe’s world-famous Celebrilattes.

Throughout the month of October, Red Maple Café will also be continuing to raise awareness with pink-themed menu items like the Pink Thriver Pancakes, Pink Warrior Lemonade, and Pink Dragon Mimosa, each contributing a donation to The Pink Journey Foundation. Guests can also “Pink Up Your Drink” by adding a $1 donation for a pink lid or sleeve, or make larger contributions to earn personalized Pink Ribbons displayed around the café or on Red Maple’s signature tree.

Red Maple’s exterior will shine in pink all month long, and the staff is wearing custom Breast Cancer Awareness baseball jerseys to honor the cause. Inside, visitors will spot inspiring Breast Cancer Thrivers featured on the café’s famous CelebriLattes including familiar faces like Wanda Sykes, Kathy Bates, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Olivia Munn, Christina Applegate, Edie Falco, and Rita Wilson.

Owner Brian Veskosky and Jim Orozco have created more than a neighborhood café. By blending creativity, compassion, and service, Red Maple continues to show how small businesses can make a powerful difference in the community.

For more information or to make a donation to The Pink Journey Foundation, visit Red Maple Café during October or go to the Pink Journey website to donate directly.