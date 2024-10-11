Red Maple Cafe Offering Free Mammograms To Uninsured and Underinsured Women

For the 2nd year in a row, Red Maple Cafe is partnering with The Pink Journey Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Southern California that provides free mammograms to women who are 40 years of age or older and are uninsured and underinsured. Pink Journey works in conjunction with BreastLink, who operates a mobile mammography coach nicknamed Maddy. Maddy is full equipped on board with state of the art mammography to bring early prevention detection directly to you.

On Tuesday, October 15th from 9am-5pm, Red Maple Cafe is holding a special breast cancer awareness event and will have Maddy on site offering free mammograms. Women who meet the criteria can sign up in advance by contacting Melanie Lewis with The Pink Journey Foundation at 714-915-3101. Space is limited and its on a first come, first serve basis.

Pink Thriver Pancakes at Red Maple Cafe.

This year, Logix Federal Credit Union has joined Red Maple as a co-sponsor of the free mammograms for the event. Also on the 15th, guests can enjoy a DJ on site that will be playing songs of female artists, including breast cancer thrivers like Melissa Etheridge, Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, and more.

Breast Cancer Thriver lattes at Red Maple Cafe.

During the month of October, guests at Red Maple can enjoy various food and drink specials, like their Pink Thriver Pancakes that includes a triple stack of Sakura cherry-infused pancakes stuffed with white chocolate chips and topped with a dragonfruit marshmallow cream, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and maple-infused pink ribbons. Other menu items include the Pink Warrior Lemonade, Pink Dragon Mimosa, Pink Power Milk, Pink Sky Spritzer, and the Purple Cowboy Cabernet Sauvignon.

Images of breast cancer thrivers like Wanda Sykes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kathy Bates, Olivia Munn, Christina Applegate, Edie Falco, Rita Wilson, and others will be featured on the top of their special lattes and beverages. Red Maple uses a machine called Ripples, that uses black carrot extract cartridges to print edible, vegan, images onto the lattes in under 10 seconds. They chose the carrot extract because it prints red to match the colors of the cafe’s brand.

During October, the exterior and interior of Red Maple will be lit up in pink lights and a large 7-foot pink ribbon can be seen towering over Riverside Drive from the cafe’s rooftop. Red Maple’s staff is also dressed in custom breast cancer awareness baseball jerseys all month long.

Red Maple’s guests and partners have the opportunity to make financial donations to help The Pink Journey Foundation provide free mammograms across So-Cal throughout the entire year. Donors are recognized with pink ribbons which will adorn the cafe’s walls and also hang from their signature Red Maple Tree.