Refer a Buddy to Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, invites you to refer a buddy to open a checking account with Media City Credit Union. Media City CU’s Refer A Buddy program allows members to earn up to $100 for each friend that they refer. The friend may also receive up to $100.

Referring a friend to Media City CU makes a great gift for birthdays, holidays, graduations, and other milestone events. Belonging to a credit union comes with several benefits, including lower interest rates, different loan opportunities, and the ability of a credit union to reinvest their earnings back into their members. Sharing the reasons why you love being a MCCU member is a great way to set your loved ones up for success and also give you a bonus in the process. It’s a win-win! Refer your friends and family to MCCU today.

Media City Credit Union will always strive to protect and support its members. The Media City CU team works hard to create a reliable and enjoyable experience for its Member-Owners and will continue to deliver quality services to all of its credit union members. We thank you for entrusting us with your financial needs. For more information, please reach out to our team.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.