Renovated War Memorial Ready for Veterans Day Unveiling

The McCambridge Park War Memorial has recently completed a facelift as well as a complete remodel and it’s all ready for this year’s Veterans Day Ceremonies.

During the last couple of months, construction crews have been hard at work tearing apart the memorial and adding plenty of new items that will be revealed during this year’s Veterans Day Ceremonies.

This past week the final touches have been added the plaques have been re-bronzed secured in new locations, flag poles have been installed for every branch of the military.

This year’s dedication and Veterans Day Ceremonies will include a Continental Breakfast served while The Burbank Community Band will provide a concert prior to the 11 o’clock ceremony. The breakfast is courtesy of Cusumano Development and Whole Foods and starts at 10:15 am.

There will be added flybys by the Air Squadron and additional presentations are planned.