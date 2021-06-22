Rep. Adam Schiff’s Statement on Senate For the People Act Vote

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after Republicans in the Senate voted to blockS.R. 1, the For the People Act:

“The decision by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to block S.R. 1, the For the People Act, is a purposeful attack on our democracy. This bill is essential, not only to repair the damage wrought over the last four years, but also to strengthen and perfect our democracy for generations to come. Instead, Senate Republicans chose to vote against protecting and expanding voting rights, rooting out corruption in politics, reigning in dark money and special interests, and further reforms.

“The Republicans’ deliberate decision to weaken our democracy through this vote is further proof of why we must eliminate the filibuster. There is strong bipartisan support among the American people for commonsense, good government reforms, and it is simply not tenable for the will of the people to be continually thwarted by an arcane and anachronistic procedural rule. We must, and we will, protect our democracy – despite roadblocks from the Republican leadership in Congress.”