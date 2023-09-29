Rep. Adam Schiff’s Statement on the Passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) released the following statement on the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“Today, the nation has truly lost a giant of the U.S. Senate, California has lost its trail-blazing leader, and I lost a real friend and mentor. Senator Dianne Feinstein was one of the finest legislators we have ever seen, and her accomplishments made our country and world a better place.

“The Senator’s legacy is unmatched.

“Senator Feinstein single-handedly pushed an assault weapons ban over the finish line, and never gave up her fight to end gun violence. She fought powerful agencies to investigate and uncover torture – and made sure it would never happen again. She helped protect California’s natural beauty and preserve its lands for generations. And she always fought for LGBTQ rights and women’s equality throughout her career.

“My thoughts are with Senator Feinstein’s friends, family, and staff at this time, and my heart goes out to them. California and all its citizens are truly indebted to the Senator and her family for her decades of service. We are all better off for her dogged pursuit of policies that made our country a better union.”