Rep. Schiff Honors Brenda Burroughs as 2020 Women of the Year

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) honored 15 inspiring women from communities in the 28th Congressional District. Brenda Burroughs was the Burbank honoree.

“Every year in March, in honor of Women’s History Month, my office hosts an event to honor our district’s Women of the Year,” said Rep. Adam Schiff. “Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to Coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these outstanding women get the recognition they deserve. They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.”

Ms. Burroughs has devoted her time to volunteer with numerous organizations that help benefit schools and charities within her community. She has been an engaged volunteer with the Burbank Arts for All Foundation. Her extensive volunteer service list also includes the Burbank Educational Foundation, the Renal Support Network, and Relay for Life. Ms. Burroughs champions the Family Service Agency of Burbank by volunteering for the non-profit’s yearly Carewalk and Party with a Purpose to raise funds that underwrite community counseling and mental health care for the children, families, and veterans in Burbank.

Others honored were: Flordelina “Lenni” Lara (Atwater Village), Meymuna Hussein-Cattan (Echo Park), Janet Workman (Elysian Valley), Susana Reyes (Glendale), Shannon Geaney (Hollywood), Tami Kagan-Abrams (Hollywood Hills), Barbara Weber (La Canada Flintridge), Mary O’Keefe (La Crescenta), Alexis Sanchez (Los Feliz), Victoria Malone (Montrose), Claire Bogaard (Pasadena), Coralyn AndresTaylor (Silver Lake), Dr. Ani Halabi (Tujunga), Esther Baum (West Hollywood).