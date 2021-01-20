Rep. Schiff Statement on Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) released the following statement:

“Today marked a new beginning. For a nation that never got to celebrate the new year, this was New Year’s day. Listening to President Biden’s inaugural address, I couldn’t help but feel optimistic about the future, about our nation’s endless ability to remake itself, to renew itself, to press on with hope for the future no matter how difficult the past.

“And I was struck by how wise a choice the country had made in picking Joe Biden, his fundamental goodness and decency, his sincere calls for unity, his experience with loss and recovery, his devotion to truth and dignity.

“The lesson of the past four years has been a profound one – our democracy is not self-effectuating. It is up to us, to every generation, to protect and defend it, to cherish and preserve it. As our new President said today: ‘We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.’

“We are facing four crises that will test our nation in the coming weeks, months and years – a crisis in health, in our economy, with our climate, and one crying out for racial justice. All of these challenges require urgent action, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will devote themselves completely to helping us overcome. President Biden will be a president for all Americans, just as Harris will do the same.

“There is significant work to be done, but America has never shied away from a challenge just because it is hard. I am clear eyed about the long road to recovery, but after today’s inauguration, I’m feeling hopeful about our future. The process of renewal and restoration has begun at long last.

“America is resilient, and we build back better. That’s the American way.”