Reports of Shots Fired Near Park Playground Brings Quick Response from Burbank Police

Burbank Police received many 911 calls into their dispatch center reporting gunfire in the 1000 block of West Clark Street around 8:15 pm Friday evening in the vicinity of Olive Recreation Center and its playground area.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Police responded with several units and a helicopter Quickly they set up a perimeter and started looking for any victims or suspects but quickly found they had many witnesses but no evidence of anybody being struck by the gunfire.

They had the Air Unit assist with setting up a perimeter and closed the area off on Clark Street from Lomita to Griffth Park.

Once they had the park closed down, Burbank’s K-9, assisted by Glendale’s K-9 officer, made a search of all the buildings and surrounding areas.

According to Burbank Police Department’s Watch Commander, Lt. Henry Garay, once the park was checked and no suspects were located, officers looked for evidence and received statements from witnesses. The investigation will continue with followups.