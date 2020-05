Congressman Adam Schiff who represents Burbank stopped by The Burbank Temporary Aid Center this week to help donate and stock the shelves that are currently low because of the lack of funds for groceries.

Schiff also stopped by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the COVID-19 Armenian Community Task Force to get the supplies and food they all need.

Throughout these dark and uncertain times, the spirit of our community has shone through. We will get through this – together said, Schiff.