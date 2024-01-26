Republik Coffee Opens Lovely Downtown Burbank Outpost

Republik Coffee has opened a stylish downtown Burbank location, featuring the cafe’s signature menu of creative, colorful and delicious beverages, breakfast and lunch items.

The cafe, who’s motto is “Life is too short to drink bad coffee,” features a large selection of coffees, teas and juices, with a number of customizable options.

We stopped by on a recent weekday morning to check out the vibe and were charmed by the cafe. The restaurant was moderately busy, with diners seated inside and out. Service was very friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. Our drinks and food came out in a very timely fashion.

Republik Coffee Burbank is set back a bit from the main drag of San Fernando Boulevard, between Palm and Orange Grove Avenues. There are two entrances at either end of the cafe, but when we stopped by, just the one by San Fernando was open.

We tried the hot oat milk latte and the iced hibiscus tea. The house coffee blend was terrific with a nice roast, smooth flavor and very creamy with the oat milk. The unsweetened hibiscus tea was bright, fragrant and delicious.

Republik Coffee Burbank offers a wide selection of drinks, including this oat milk latte and iced hibiscus tea. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Avocado Toast was made perfectly from a large piece of rustic bread, very smooth mashed avocado and topped with cucumber, radish, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, sprouts and a soft boiled egg. The toast was very well seasoned with a nice crunch along with lemon and garlic flavors and very easy to eat.

The Republik Lox & Bagel was fantastic. A properly toasted seeded bagel, spread with a dill goat cream cheese, was topped on one side with an arugula mix and a sunny side up egg. On the other half, thin-sliced smoked salmon was dotted with capers, red onion and cherry tomatoes.

Eat each side separately or put them together for a sandwich; both ways provided an excellent bite.

We found it hard to choose from the many offerings for breakfast on the menu. Republik Coffee also has a number of vegan options, plus flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, bowls, pastries and a few desserts. Republik Coffee Burbank’s avocado toast is made perfectly and absolutely delicious. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Burbank cafe does have plans to expand to dinner and wine service, similar to the flagship Pasadena location, once their license to sell alcoholic beverages has been approved.

We look forward to returning to try more of the cafe’s menu, and to when the wine bar and dinner menu may become available.

For fantastic food and drinks in a light and bright atmosphere, Republik Coffee Burbank earns a Tops in Town.

Restaurant Info: Republik Coffee Burbank is located at 164 E Palm Ave #103, Burbank, CA 91502. (818) 391-9360. Republik Coffee Burbank is open daily 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Republik Coffee Burbank receives: Tops In Town

