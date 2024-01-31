Residents Should be Wary of Coyotes Roaming on all Sides of Burbank

In Burbank’s Toluca Lake area, nestled between the iconic Smokehouse Restaurant and the bustling Riverside Dr., residents have grown accustomed to the sight of wild coyotes roaming the streets. A recent surge in coyote activity, particularly along N. Rose St. near Hood Ave., has prompted local authorities to issue a renewed warning to residents, especially those with pets.

The nearby golf course at the country club, a long-standing habitat for these wild canines, seems to be the epicenter of their increased presence. A photo captured a coyote on Rose St. highlights the proximity of these wild animals to residential areas. Many just think the coyotes are limited to the hill area of Burbank, but they are actually all over Burbank.

The City of Burbank has advised residents to exercise caution, particularly with their pets. Dogs and cats should not be allowed to roam freely in neighborhoods or be left unattended in yards at night, as they could fall prey to the coyotes. These indigenous animals of the Verdugo Mountains adjacent to Burbank have adapted to living in close quarters with humans, making sightings a common occurrence in the area.

“Coyotes are primarily nocturnal, but it’s not unusual to see them during the day,” a city spokesperson stated. “They generally avoid humans but can grow bolder if they associate people with food. This includes access to garbage, pet food, and, unfortunately, small domestic pets.”

Authorities have identified various locations within the city where coyotes may establish dens. These include storm drains underneath storage sheds, vacant lots, parks, golf courses, and other secluded areas. The coyotes’ diet mainly consists of small animals like rodents, squirrels, gophers, opossums, raccoons, skunks, foxes, and occasionally, carrion.

Burbank residents who see wild coyotes in their neighborhoods might be surprised to know that they pre-date humans by hundreds of thousands of years in the area. The La Brea Tar Pits Museum tells us that “iconic megafauna like giant ground sloths and saber-toothed cats come to mind when we think of Los Angeles in the last Ice Age, but coyotes are the third-most abundant large mammal found at La Brea Tar Pits alongside massive meat-eaters like saber-toothed cats and dire wolves—and there aren’t frequent dire wolf sightings in the suburbs. Coyotes are one of the most visible through-lines between modern L.A. and the region’s Pleistocene past”.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and report any coyote sightings to the Burbank Animal Shelter at (818) 238-3340. The city has emphasized the importance of these reports in monitoring coyote activity and ensuring public safety.