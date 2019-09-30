Restaurant Review: OG Wingz

Burbank Is filled with many different amazing restaurants from Tallyrand to The Castaway, but when it come to finding a good hot wing restaurant in Burbank there aren’t many.

As of September, 2019 “OG Wingz” is one of Burbank’s only family run hot-wing restaurants that caters specifically to hot-wings, making it a unique asset to Burbank.

Upon arriving at Og Wingz I was greeted by Mario Bolanos (manager & head cook at Og Wingz), with a very professional vibe, He quoted “I think Og Wingz is an amazing addition to Burbank, and I hope that people like the idea of a HEALTHY hot-wing spot”

After being greeted I sat down and ordered six “BBQ honey” wings & six “golden heat” wings. While waiting for my food I talked to Jack Torosian (founder) and asked him why he started Og Wings. He responded, “I work out a lot and wanted to find a healthy alternative to fast food, so I invented Og Wingz”. Jack also wanted to mention that “All of our chicken is sourced locally and its 100% USDA organic”.

When I received the wings they were served on a metal tray with a paper liner and included a few celery and carrot sticks. The honey wings had a nice zesty “BBQ honey” flavor and the “golden heat” had a spicy but not too hot mango flavor. I must say, these were the bests chicken wings I’ve ever eaten.

I was surprised to see a new creation of Jack Torosian called “Whealthy Meals” which are pre-packaged complete meals to buy or to go. These can be delivered on a subscription basis. Some of the meals consist of tri tip and mashed potatoes, shrimp and pasta, grilled signature salmon and many others.

All in all, “OG Wingz” is a phenomenal addition to Burbank and I recommend anyone who is in to healthy moderately priced food to try

OG Wingz located at 321 E Alameda Ave Unit #H, Burbank, CA 91502, open from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m. Check out OG Wingz on instagram @og.wingz and their website www.ogwingz.com

myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)