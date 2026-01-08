Resurrection Fit Brings Faith, Strength, and Community Home to Burbank

In a city known for its tight-knit neighborhoods and hometown pride, Resurrection Fit feels less like a new business and more like a homecoming. Opened in May 2025, Resurrection Fit is one of Burbank’s newest gyms, and the only faith-centered gym in all of Los Angeles and the Valley.

Owned by husband-and-wife team Chris and Katie Alcala, the gym is built on strength, discipline, and community, with faith woven intentionally into every corner of the space. For Chris Alcala, opening Resurrection Fit in Burbank was deeply personal. A true Burbank native, Chris was born and raised here and has lived in the city his entire life, attending St. Robert Bellarmine, John Muir Middle School, and Burbank High School.

Katie and Chris Alcala, owners of Resurrection Fit gym in Burbank.

Bringing a business back to the city that shaped him wasn’t just a business decision, but a way to give back. “For Chris, it meant investing back into the city he’s called home his entire life,” Katie shared. “Burbank isn’t just where our gym is located, it’s the community we’re committed to serving.”

Fitness has been a constant thread in both of their lives. Chris has been immersed in strength training, competitive sports, and athletics for most of his life while Katie’s fitness ourney began through playing sports like softball and basketball while growing up. Now both personal trainers, what started as a personal outlet evolved into a passion for helping people feel confident and supported in their own bodies.

Before Resurrection Fit, the couple owned and operated a gym in Los Angeles, gaining hands-on experience in leadership and day-to-day operations. That chapter, however, came with heartbreak. Following the passing of their former franchise CEO and close friend, they faced a series of challenges that ultimately forced them to close that gym’s doors.

“We faced a challenging season both personally and professionally,” said Katie. “While that time was incredibly difficult, it also clarified our purpose and strengthened our faith.” Out of that season came a clear calling: if they were ever to open a gym again, it had to be one where God was at the center. Resurrection Fit was born out of that obedience, and the couple says they’ve seen that decision affirmed again and again since opening.

Resurrection Fit

That faith-forward mission is evident the moment you walk inside. A Bible verse of the day is written on a whiteboard, and free Bibles are available on the counter for anyone who needs one. It’s subtle, welcoming, and never forced, a reflection of how the Alcalas approach both faith and fitness. As parents and small business owners, Chris and Katie are also intentional about balance. They don’t operate late hours, prioritize family time, and even bring their son into the gym environment so fitness feels normal, healthy, and accessible from an early age.

Chris’s personal health journey has also shaped the heart of the gym. In the fall of 2017, he was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a shocking diagnosis given his age and fitness level. The couple had only been together for three months, but Katie remained steadfast by his side. “I spent countless hours in that hospital room, and it quickly confirmed what we already knew: we were meant to build our lives together.” Today, Chris is in molecular remission, though he continues ongoing treatment and frequent medical visits. That experience reshaped their perspective on health, gratitude, and faith, and reinforcing the idea that physical strength and spiritual resilience go hand in hand.

While Jesus is at the core of Resurrection Fit, the gym also stands out for its welcoming culture and thoughtfully designed space. The community, the Alcalas say, is what truly sets it apart. “We’re incredibly grateful for the members, trainers, and clients who walk through our doors every day.” they shared. “They are all kind, supportive people who genuinely want to see one another succeed.”

The gym also features custom and specialty equipment not commonly found elsewhere, including a seal row, preloaded hack squat, shrug machine, and other unique strength-training tools, along with a full-size boxing ring. Resurrection Fit is a space that takes results seriously while remaining approachable for all fitness levels.

Gods, Gains, & Girls workout connect group at Resurrection Fit.

Programs at Resurrection Fit are designed to meet people where they are. One of the most meaningful offerings is God, Gains, and Girls, a free women’s connect workout group offered through their church Hillsong LA, that is open to all women, regardless of church affiliation. A free Men’s Ministry workout class is also launching, providing a similar faith-and-fitness-centered space for men. The gym also offers a popular Fit Over 40 program focused on sustainable strength, mobility, and long-term health, along with personal training, small group training, and open gym memberships.

Coaching is a cornerstone of the Resurrection Fit experience. With more than 10 experienced coaches specializing in everything from bodybuilding and functional training to strength and boxing, the gym serves everyone from first-time gym-goers to competitive athletes. “No matter where someone is in their fitness journey, there is a coach for them here,” the Alcalas said. “The common thread across our team is high-level coaching paired with patience, encouragement, and genuine care for every individual who trains with us.”

Looking ahead to 2026, their goals aren’t centered on rapid expansion, but intentional growth. “Our heart is to plant a mustard seed in people, to give them an opportunity to experience what a Christ-led environment feels like in everyday life,” they shared. “If someone walks through our doors and leaves feeling encouraged, supported, and stronger, physically or spiritually, then we’re doing what we set out to do.”

If Resurrection Fit feels like the gym you’ve been looking for, you can purchase a day pass, join as a member, book a class, or sign up with a trainer at resurrection-fit.com. Resurrection Fit is located at 2503 North Ontario St. in Burbank.