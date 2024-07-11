Rick’s Sports Corner: Alli McKain, Burbank’s Athletic Director, Hard-Working, Caring

By Rick Assad

Alli McKain’s road from athlete to becoming the Burbank High athletic director four years ago was inevitable.

“When I was growing up, my father (Joe) was a coach. He coached basketball, baseball and soccer. He was known in the community for his intensity and obsession with sports,” said the South Carolina native. “I grew up on the sideline and always had a ball at my feet, or in my hands. Our household didn’t have cable television growing up, but we had a bookcase full of coaching books. I began reading my dad’s coaching books at six years old, and that was when my mom (Cindy) and dad knew I would be a coach.”

McKain, who has been at Burbank for five years and also teaches physical education, continued: “I was always very athletic and loved playing sports. I taught my childhood friends how to skateboard,” she said. “By the age of fifteen, I developed and managed a swim program at the YMCA for at-risk children. At sixteen, I was recruited as an assistant soccer coach for a girls’ youth soccer team, and also worked as a soccer official at the YMCA. I did not excel in the classroom, admittedly I was not very studious, but I was born to be an athletic director. I live for it!”

McKain, who graduated from Lander University in South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University in Massachusetts, added: “Athletics is my passion, and I love being the athletic director,” she acknowledged. “I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. I love where I am … doing what I love.”

The job isn’t easy, but it’s worthwhile.

“The most challenging aspect of being athletic director is the moving pieces involved regarding scheduling. In order to make sure everything runs smoothly, I am on call to our coaching staff at any time of the day, including holidays, and I work most weekends,” said McKain. “My hours are long, however, I love what I do. I do not have children, so I have the ability to prioritize the position of athletic director.”

McKain, who typically begins her workday at 8 a.m. and ends her workday at 9 p.m., added: “I am thankful to have an incredible team of administrators, with whom I work closely on a daily basis, who truly believe in the value of high school sports and the sense of community it brings across our school campus,” she pointed out.

McKain is both friendly and exceedingly helpful and is at numerous Burbank games or matches.

“I attend every home game I can. I handle the logistical aspects of the game times with our opponent a week prior to the game, scheduling officials, buses, the announcer, scoreboard operator, clock operator, and facility set-up (sound system, ticketing, field/court set up, lights),” she said. “I also make sure that contests run smoothly, and that fans, parents, players, coaches, and officials are supported. We want Burbank High games to be an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

McKain has been exceptional at her job and there are reasons she has flourished.

“I have always been intrinsically motivated and highly competitive with an exceptional work ethic. I have the ability to grind long hours and possess the grit to do it to the best of my ability, regardless of the situation,” she said. “I have a very positive relationship with all the Burbank coaches. If an issue arises, they know they can call me right away, and without judgment. We will work through it together. I have high regard for our coaching staff.”

This attitude and philosophy came from her parents.

“I played high level sports including rugby football overseas,” McKain explained. “My dad always told me that “there will always be someone better than you, but no one should ever work harder than you.” That will always guide me through my life.”

The athletes are always showcased and remain essentially the same regardless of the time and era.

“I think there are more commonalities than differences. Sports teaches values and builds character,” McKain admitted. “Each student-athlete has a story. Knowing their story helps tap into their unique potential.”

If there is any time to relax, it’s rare but when McKain does, she has an outlet.

“I own a sports company that includes a summer sports camp and coaching youth sports teams,” she said. “Though my position as Burbank High School athletic director is my priority, coaching youth sports provides balance.”

Being fulfilled is important in any field, and overseeing the athletic department does that for McKain.

“In my experience, I have witnessed high school sports changing the lives of students,” she stated. “I discovered that, through my leadership in athletics, I can help break down barriers and model the attributes of growth, intention, teamwork, and so much more.”

McKain went on: “With abundant support, specific feedback, and individualized instruction, student-athletes persevere to overcome challenges, exhibiting resilience and success,” she said. “Every practice is designed to prepare athletes for the big game. Sometimes that big game is a soccer showcase, a basketball game, a tennis match, a swimming relay or a baseball tournament, and sometimes that big game is life.”

Now that’s a mouthful of truth to think about.