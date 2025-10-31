Rick’s Sports Corner: Maddison Kellogg, Talented, Faith-Driven

By Rick Assad

From the moment that Maddison Kellogg stepped into the pitcher’s circle for the Burbank High softball team, she made her presence known.

While she was confident in her ability to get batters out, she was also young and inexperienced playing at the high school level.

“As a freshman, I was still learning, still figuring out who I was on and off the field,” said the freshman at California Baptist University who will play softball and major in Business Marketing. “By my senior year, I had grown stronger, more confident, and more grounded in my faith. Softball taught me discipline, resilience, and how to lead with compassion. I know I left high school not just a better athlete, but a better person.”

Across Kellogg’s four-year varsity career that included 434 and one-third innings pitched, a 1.77 earned-run average with 590 strikeouts, 165 walks and 29 victories with 31 losses, believes she has something guiding her and that’s her faith.

“Before stepping into the circle, I always prayed to God. My mindset was to stay grateful, stay confident, and trust the work I had put in during practices and training,” she said. “I didn’t try to over complicate things. I just focused on being present in the moment.”

Kellogg, who went 3-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 108 strikeouts and 27 walks over 79 innings her senior season, added: “Instead of feeling nervous, I focused on being thankful for the opportunity to play the game I love,” she stated. “That mindset helped me stay calm, confident, and ready to compete.”

Of course, there were tense moments during that four-year span but Kellogg, who went 8-5 with a 0.30 ERA and 166 strikeouts with 27 walks over 92 and two-third frames as a junior where she was named Pacific League Co-Pitcher of the Year and first team all-league, didn’t change her game plan.

“When the game got close and the pressure was on, I went back to my breathing and my faith,” she noted. “I would remind myself to breathe, stay in the moment, and trust that I wasn’t out there alone. I had my teammates behind me, and God guiding me. Focusing on one pitch at a time, instead of the score or the situation, always helped me reset and keep my composure.”

As Burbank’s best pitcher, Kellogg, who was also named honorable mention as the Southern California All-State softball team as a junior, knew that she had to deliver and, in many instances, did just that.

“Being the ace definitely came with responsibility, and yes, sometimes that meant extra pressure. But I learned to turn that pressure into motivation. I didn’t see it as just being on my shoulders,” she acknowledged. “I saw it as a way to lead, to inspire my teammates.”

Kellogg went on: “I knew my team counted on me, and I didn’t want to let them down. At the same time, I remembered that the outcome wasn’t just on me. It was a team effort, and we were all in it together,” she added. “My goal was always to give my best effort and trust that no matter the outcome, I was growing as both an athlete and a person.”

Why did Kellogg flourish in the circle from the outset and is one of the best pitchers in Burbank’s history?

“I think I did well because I trusted the process and worked hard every single day. I put in the extra hours, but I also leaned on my faith to guide me,” she said. “I knew that God had given me these gifts, and it was my responsibility to honor Him with how I used them. Hard work, discipline, and keeping my heart in the right place made all the difference.”

As the best pitcher on the team, this meant Kellogg played in many important games. Which stood out for her?

“Some of my favorite games were the ones that pushed us the hardest, especially close, competitive matchups where we had to dig deep,” she said. “Those games reminded me why I love this sport: the energy, the bond with my teammates, and the chance to rise to the occasion together. Win or lose, those moments brought out the best in us and created memories I’ll never forget.”

Kellogg, who carved out a 11-10 record as a sophomore and fanned a career 175 with 65 walks and had a 1.86 ERA over a season best 147 innings, knows that not many people play a sport and stand out.

“I am thankful and pleased with my high school career. It wasn’t always easy, but every challenge and every victory shaped me into the athlete and person I am today,” she said. “I’m proud of the effort I gave, the growth I experienced, and most of all, the relationships I built with my teammates and coaches. I’m grateful for every moment.”

Reflecting on what she accomplished during her time as a Bulldogs, Kellogg, who went 7-12 with 141 strikeouts and 46 walks with a 2.18 ERA over 115 and two-third innings as a freshman, looked back.

“It was even more than I imagined. I expected competition and hard work, but I didn’t realize how much love, support, and community I would gain through this program,” she stated. “Playing for BHS gave me lifelong friendships, incredible mentors, and opportunities to grow that I will carry with me forever.”

Kellogg also realizes she has a great deal of support behind her career.

“So many people helped me along the way,” she noted. “My amazing mom [Priscilla], dad [Dannylee], and coaches, who pushed me to reach my potential; my teammates, who supported me through every inning; and of course, my family, my friend’s, teachers, and even yard duty/school security staff who never stopped believing in me and showed up to every game.”

Kellogg went on: “Coach Daisy Beltran was a huge influence and support system for me while she was the assistant coach at Burbank. Coach Javier Rojas, who I only had in my senior year, really went up and beyond to recognize all my efforts and accomplishments all four years,” she said. “But most of all, I know it was God’s hand guiding me through it all. I couldn’t have done any of this without faith and the people he placed in my life.”

Kellogg enjoyed her tenure as Bulldog and will never forget the time she spent in the softball program.

“What I’ll miss most is the coaches and teammates. The practices, bus rides, and little moments that brought us close together. I’ll also miss representing my school and community, knowing that something is bigger than myself,” she said. “High school softball wasn’t just about games; it was about the people and the memories we made.”

Rojas reflected on his one year as Kellogg’s coach.

“Maddie meant everything to Burbank softball. Everybody knew who she was, even me coming into my first season,” he said. “Everybody told me to wait until you see Maddie pitch. She was elite but most importantly, she was an elite person and that came from her parents.”

Rojas knows that he was fortunate to get a player of Kellogg’s skill.

“What made her stand out was her confidence and calmness in the circle,” he offered. “She was able to shake things off and move on to the next batter if someone got a hit off her.”