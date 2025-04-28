Rick’s Sports Corner: Mariam Fahs, Dedicated, Smart, Two-Way Player

By Rick Assad

Being three years younger than her sister Noor, who is attending UCLA, Burroughs High senior guard Mariam Fahs knew that she was probably going to be compared to her older sibling.

This can be daunting, but it’s something she knew was likely.

“Playing for Burroughs after Noor’s amazing four years was definitely challenging for me,” she said. “I felt a lot of pressure as so many people commented on my potential and how the smaller sibling is usually better. I had a lot to live up to, with so much work ahead of me and struggled feeling like I’d never reach my potential.”

Fahs added: “My sister was such a talented player, with her signature spin moves, I looked up to her game and made my goal to be as good or even better one day,” she offered.

That the younger sister, who was recently named Pacific League Player of the Year, and before that All-Pacific League first team and All-CIF first team as a junior and who has been accepted by UCLA and will major in physical science, flourished and became a talented player in her own right, Fahs worked hard at her trade.

“I’ve had success playing basketball because of my strong work ethic, leadership skills, and because of the people surrounding me. I put in extra hours at practice, focused on improving my skills, and stayed disciplined,” she explained. “Starting during my junior year, I was someone who focused on team chemistry and building friendships and trust off the court with my teammates. This year, as captain, I learned to be a vocal player, to motivate and give good energy to my teammates and to lead by example. Learning to adapt in games took a lot of time and experience but it played an extremely important role in my road to success.”

Fahs, who was the Bears’ leading scorer with 13 points a game, first in steals with 2.5, second in rebounds with 6.1 and second in assists with 3, continued: “Adjusting my game to fit the team’s needs, stepping up in crucial moments, and keeping the game-controlled led to individual and team success,” she noted. “Being a part of a driven team, all with the same goals, allowed us to improve quickly and focus on being as prepared as possible for each game.”

Fahs added: “I also got very lucky to have an amazing, motivated and strong coaching staff that I have great relationships with, accepting criticism and advice, while also being friends off the court,” she said.

Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan knows the value Fahs brought every game.

“Mariam has grown so much in the last four years in our program. She came in as a freshman on varsity with a great deal of potential and really grew as a player, person and leader,” she said. “The past two seasons she has really shown how much growth has taken place in her game. That is because of her determination, commitment to hard work, toughness, and buying into a culture of teamwork.”

Being a top team in the league is important but advancing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs is also something to look forward to.

“My main goal for the team this year was to win the league and go farther in the playoffs. After a hard season we accomplished that goal and even went to the state [playoffs]. Despite some hard losses, I’ll never forget the joy and happiness we felt after winning very hard games,” Fahs said. “I never really set specific goals for myself, but it was always on my mind to become the best player on the team, to have a fun playing style, to lead by example, and to create a relationship with players that has the flexibility to be playful and professional. I’m proud to say I have achieved all of these and more. I was shocked to get all the awards I did and I’m so grateful for this experience. It couldn’t have been better.”

The Bears reached the CIF Division II semifinals but lost to Rolling Hills Prep 57-45.

Fahs became known for her quick offensive starts which set the tone for her team.

“To be honest, nothing is really intentional or planned. I just go with what the game gives me. I definitely focus on starting the game with high energy to sort of scare the other team and make them lose hope and motivation,” she said. “I think this team tends to get off to a fast start because we’re eager to win and getting a lead in the beginning is a great way to play a more comfortable game in the second half. This method also shocks the opposing team and that gives us an advantage.”

Oganyan said one value Fahs delivered was that she was a two-way threat.

“Mariam stood out on the court this year as one of our best players because she could impact the game both defensively and offensively,” she said. “Defensively her long arms, athleticism, and quickness made her a tough defender. On offense, Mariam’s footwork really developed, and you could tell the game really slowed down for her. She could get to the rim, stay calm, and play off two feet. Her outside shot improved, and she became a playmaker for others.”

As a senior, was there extra pressure on Fahs?

“In the classroom it’s become a habit for me to always perform my best so there wasn’t any pressure there. As a senior, there definitely was a lot of pressure to perform and lead the team, or at least I put pressure on myself,” she pointed out. “I started off the season strong and showed up when my team needed me most. I played full games, leading the team as the top scorer and being the leader that motivates and gets the players on the same page. Towards the end of the league, the pressure shut down my game and I wasn’t performing well but I got back in my rhythm for the playoffs.”

Burroughs went 22-11 in all games and 7-0 in league and defeated Millikan 40-12, Village Cristian 40-34, and Pioneer 58-49 before losing to the Huskies.

Fahs’ most memorable game took place against a respected team.

“The highlight of my career was definitely the Crescenta Valley game this season. I stepped up in the fourth quarter after being down on the scoreboard for a while and got my team back in the game,” she remembered of the 55-50 triumph. “With two seconds left, Coach Vicky drew up an inbounding play for me to just try to score and tie the game. We got on the court and as soon as the whistle blew, my teammate passed me the ball with my back to the rim. I fumbled the ball then grabbed it and spun and scored a left-handed jumper to take my team to overtime.”

UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who won a record 10 NCAA championships, once famously said, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

Fahs has her way of getting ready for a game.

“Before a game, I always eat some dates stuffed with walnuts to give me the most energy. When I get with my team I make sure the energy is good and hype and we have a good time before the game, talking and joking, making Tik Tok’s, whatever we need to do to get us in a happy, energetic mindset,” she said. “After that I lead the team into the locker room where we put phones away and focus more on the game and what we need to do. I usually give some pointers on what we should focus on and then I like to relax and imagine what I’m going to do during the game, how I’ll drive, bring the ball up, everything. That helps my nerves go away and allows me to gain confidence in myself and sets the winning mentality for me.”

Playing varsity four seasons was a dream come true for Fahs.

“High school was a lot more than what I thought it would be. When I was on varsity my freshman year I saw so much work ahead of me and at the time the team’s energy and culture wasn’t healthy or productive. I didn’t have high hopes for myself or for the team,” she said. “My sophomore year changed my mindset to just working as hard as I can to see what potential I could reach.”

Fahs continued: “My junior and senior years were amazing. Not only was the team gaining talent, chemistry and strength, but our bond off the court was irreplaceable,” she beamed. “This led to more success as a time and a healthy environment to grow in. My high school career exceeded any expectations I had, thanks to the great people surrounding me.”

Fahs’ impact was felt each day, and she reflected on what she’ll cherish the most.

“I’ll miss the energy at practice. That team is my family and every time I see them, I’m always in such a good mood. They never fail to make me laugh. I’ll miss joking and trading looks during practice,” she said. “We goof around a lot but also get so much work done and that balance is very hard to find within a team. I’ll also miss the team trips and meals, just the overall environment of being with them.”

Fahs added: “Something I’ll miss the most is the electrifying environment of competitive or rivalry games,” she continued. “I’ll miss the adrenaline rush that takes over and that feeling when you hit a tough shot and that crowd cheers you on so loud and you can’t help but smile on the court.”

Oganyan will have fond memories of this talented young lady.

“We are definitely going to miss her and what she brought for us on the court but also off the court as a leader,” she said. “She did a great job making sure our cultural values were carried out.”