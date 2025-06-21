Rick’s Sports Corner: Pitcher/Infielder Adrian Contreras, Goal-Setter, Goal-Maker

By Rick Assad

Sometimes the baseball gods are on your side and sometimes they aren’t.

With regard to Providence High’s Adrian Contreras, it was a fifty-fifty deal.

This past season, the Pioneers went 9-12 overall but the pitcher/infielder was truly dominant in the batter’s box and on the mound.

“I am pleased with my high school career stats-wise and relationships-wise, although I do wish we won more games,” said Contreras, a senior who will play baseball at Glendale Community College and plans to major in psychology and led the Pioneers in nearly every offensive category including a .404 batting average, 23 hits, a .544 on-base percentage, a .719 slugging percentage, 22 runs scored, three homers, nine doubles, 13 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases. “I am glad my last year was my best year all around.”

Contreras, who also fashioned a 5-4 mark on the mound with 78 strikeouts and 23 walks with a team-best 1.50 earned-run average, knows how challenging baseball can be and is philosophical about the game.

“I expected us to be first in the league this year with a chance at the playoffs,” he said but his team went 3-5 for fourth place in the Prep League and missed the CIF Southern Section Division VI playoffs.

Contreras is more than just a baseball player for the Pioneers, according to his father Mando Contreras, the Providence head baseball coach.

“Adrian is a big brother,” he said. “He has a little sister, Jocelyn (age 13), who he likes to protect, like always asking her “who’s she going with” or “who is around her environment?” He tells her to be careful.”

The elder Contreras added: “His little brother, Isaiah (age nine), has Down Syndrome. Adrian is his role model. They are good together and like to gang up on their sister,” he stated. “Luckily, she knows how to handle them. She’s a Providence volleyball prospect. Adrian spreads awareness for DS, like creating shoes that have Down Syndrome branding and guest speaking to classes about the syndrome. He umpires at the local Little League all year. He volunteers at baseball camps. He loves his dog, Luna. He’s a good dude.”

Of course, there was always time for Contreras on the diamond.

“Adrian still wants to play high level baseball for as long as he can,” his father said. “He is on his post high school journey in the game and I’m happy to support him with it.”

The fact of the matter is that a baseball game can change on one pitch, and it can go either way.

“I took every game one at a time. I also always gave it my very best every time I played,” Contreras said. “I handled negative emotions by replacing them with positive ones.”

Every time Contreras, a four-year varsity player, was in the game, he played with a zest and did everything in his power to help the Pioneers win.

“My best assets were getting on base and my ability to work counts and get on for the team which helped my team score,” he offered. “I was also very successful on the mound for us.”

Believing you will succeed is one method of staying positive. This worked for Contreras.

“I would come into the game with a loose confident attitude. I wouldn’t care about results but my effort in the game,” he admitted. “I had a vision board I read morning and night with my goals on it which helped my game tremendously. Along with all the cage and infield sessions with my dad and Coach [Thomas] Keller.”

Playing for your father can be a double-edged sword and it was at times for Contreras.

“I’d say my junior year was rough. I couldn’t handle all the pressure of failing,” he said. “But when I learned to have fun playing for my father, it was all worth it.”

Contreras said his son knows and loves the game.

“Adrian started playing baseball when he was four years old and hasn’t stopped since. He played with an elite club team starting at six years old and started traveling at seven. He was on that team for over five years and has been all over the country playing the game,” he noted. “His passion on the field has always been at the plate and on the bases. After his first home run at nine years old, he wanted more and has grinded to find his swing.”

Certain at-bats remain vivid, and Contreras has a few clear memories.

“I will never forget the moment I hit a monster walkoff home run against St. Bonaventure after pitching seven innings,” he said. “I will also never forget my home run on Senior Night in front of my family and friends.”

Contreras believes his son can hit and will hit in the future.

“He enjoys pitching a lot because he’ll do whatever it takes to win. It’s his third best position. My guess to rank them would be hitter, third baseman and then pitcher,” he noted. “Adrian is a role model on the field. He plays the game to win. His mindset is that he is the best player on the field and they can’t tell him any different for those two hours that he’s playing the game.”

Overall, the good moments outweighed the poor.

“No, it wasn’t what I expected it to be. It was better,” Contreras said of his time playing for the Pioneers. “I had a great time representing Providence and I wish I could for one more year.”

Oh the good times were grand.

“I will miss going to practice every day with my friends,” Contreras stated. “I will miss leading my team and playing at Chadwick.”

Contreras envisions a bright future for his son.

“Adrian is a goal setter. He loves having things to reach for. It keeps him busy and feeling accomplished. He writes in a journal every day to help him realize his state of mind,” he said. “He is trying to be the best version of himself every day. He wasn’t like that. I thank the Providence community for that. It really is nice to see him focused and setting and reaching his goals.”