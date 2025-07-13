Rick’s Sports Corner: Providence’s Delailah Lopez, Brainy Athlete

By Rick Assad

Winning three consecutive Prep League titles isn’t easy and if a team does, it’s a gigantic mountain to climb, but that’s exactly what the Providence High softball team accomplished.

Senior catcher Delailah Lopez knows first-hand and was a key member of those squads as the four-year varsity starter led the team in nine categories in 2025 and is headed off to Cornell University where she will major in psychology and continue her athletic journey.

“I think we played so well together because we were like a family. There was trust that didn’t need to be spoken. It was just there. Everyone knew their role and was willing to play for each other,” she said. “Our chemistry last year was unique. We created bonds that we know will last a lifetime, so our fight, and the love we had for the game kept us consistent and successful.”

In 2025, Providence carved out a 12-5 record and went 9-3 in league but lost to Bishop Montgomery 5-0 in a CIF Southern Section Division V opening-round game.

In 2024, the Pioneers went 23-4 and 12-0 in league and advanced to the Division V quarterfinals, and before that finished 21-6 and 12-0 in league and reached the Division V second round while in 2022 had a 17-6 record and 10-2 in league and lost in the opening round of the Division V playoffs.

As the backstop, Lopez, who had a .993 fielding percentage in her last year, enjoyed a panoramic view of the field.

“I loved being the one who could see the whole field so I could lead my team thinking two steps ahead,” she explained. “It’s always a challenge, but that’s what I love most about it. I have always felt that when I am behind the plate, I feel like the best version of myself, confident, commanding and a leader.”

Lopez, who paced the Pioneers in batting average at .607, home runs with five, on-base percentage at .635, slugging percentage at 1.049, runs batted in with 36, hits with 37, and doubles with 10, has the grades and the clout to shine on the field.

“I did set goals for myself this season. Every season I write down three goals for myself to complete by the end of my high school season,” she noted. “This year I wanted to bat over .600, hit over four home runs in 12 games, and be a good role model, captain and teammate for my underclassmen.”

Lopez, who swiped a team-best 12 bases and scored 31 runs which was second best and one triple, which was tied for second, then added: “Hitting every one of my goals felt great but becoming someone for my teammates to look up to meant everything,” she said.

Manny Travieso is Providence’s coach and knows Lopez is a two-way threat.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Delailah Lopez as she heads to Cornell University to continue her softball and academic journey,” he said. “A four-year varsity standout, Deli brought leadership, grit, and constituency to every practice and game.”

Travieso continued: “Off the field, she served as President of Empowering Leadership in Latina Athletes (ELLA) at Providence High, setting the standard for what it means to lead with purpose and heart,” he stated. “Cornell is gaining not just a talented athlete, but a true leader in every sense.”

Playing for the Pioneers made Lopez feel like a huge family.

“The sisterhood is the best part of playing softball. There’s nothing like the bond you create with your teammates through wins, losses and in between. I still keep in contact with girls that I played with when I was four years old,” she said. “And when you’re on the field, it feels like the world fades out, and it’s just you and the game you love.”

The game she loves has been a special place for Lopez.

“Softball has given me a second home, a place where I can just be myself in my truest form,” she added.

Beside learning in class, Lopez took in lessons while on the field.

“I learned that I am resilient. No matter what was going on off the field like life, school, anything, softball reminded me that I could overcome it,” she pointed out. “I learned how to lead, how to fail, and how to grow from both. The game helped me survive hard things in my life I didn’t think I could and taught me that I’m stronger than on my worst days.”

Winning is always better than falling short, but both allow for growth.

“I learned from losing. Honestly, I never minded losing. Of course, I didn’t enjoy it and would prefer to win, but I learn nothing from winning every game,” Lopez stated. “The games that I lost were the ones that I learned something from. Some of the hardest losses that I faced became moments I grew the most.”

Lopez didn’t lose many games but pointed out one that stood out.

“For example, when I played with my best friend, Olyvia Rutter, for the last time, I was deeply saddened but that loss made me reflect on our time together and made me feel grateful that I was able to call her my teammate,” she said.

From the start, Lopez was a key cog and fixture on the field.

“The first playoff game of my junior year. I hit a walk off that won the game. It was one of those moments you dream about as a softball player,” she said of that Division V 6-5 victory versus Ocean View in 2024. “I know I would never have been able to be in that position if it weren’t for my team, so I owe it all to them. I will never forget that game and celebration with them after.”

Next month, Lopez will leave for New York, but her time at Providence will not be forgotten.

“The community. The long bus rides, the team dinners, the traditions, the moments that nobody sees,” Lopez said of being an athlete. “Being part of something bigger than myself and knowing I was representing a school and a program I cared so much about meant a lot to me.”

Knowledge can be handed down by word of mouth. Lopez’s advice for incoming freshmen who want to play a sport and excel in the classroom is poignant and important.

“I would say to not take a single moment for granted. Work hard, listen more than you speak, and soak in every game, every practice, every laugh with your teammates,” she intoned. “I remember my freshman year a senior on the softball team told me that before I knew it, I would be graduating. I laughed in her face. I’ve graduated. I realized how right she was. So, I would tell them to play like it’s your last [game] every single time you step onto the field.”

An athlete knows when it’s time to move on and Lopez does and is fully prepared for the step.

“Without a doubt. It’s shaped who I am as a person and an athlete,” she said of her four years playing softball. “The discipline, leadership and mental strength I’ve developed will carry over into anything I do next, whether that be in the classroom or on the field.”

Patti Workman is the Pioneers’ pitching coach and has high praise for Lopez.

“Delailah played an instrumental role in the rebuilding of Providence’s softball program. Winning three league championships and many individual league awards and accolades,” she said. “Delailah has a strong work ethic and leads by example. Her teammates all loved and respected her.”

Workman continued: “As her coach, I will miss having her on the ball field but I am excited to watch her softball journey continue at Cornell,” she noted.

High praise indeed, but it’s warranted.