Rick’s Sports Corner: Providence’s Olyvia Rutter, Smart, Determined, Focused

By Rick Assad

Olyvia Rutter has managed to pull off a trifecta and that’s being a standout student, being a gifted softball pitcher and a two-time captain in 2023 and 2024 for Providence High and being a supportive teammate.

Rutter is a recent graduate and will attend New York University where she will major in Public Health and will play on the women’s softball team.

“At the beginning of my recruiting journey, my goal was to attend a high academic university where I can play softball. Academics is very important to me, and I wanted to go to a university where I could get the best of both worlds, meaning receiving an amazing education at a prestigious school while continuing to play the sport I love,” she said. “It took a lot of hard work in all my four years in high school to prepare me for this. I took many AP (Advanced Placement) and honors classes. I volunteered many, many hours at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. I volunteered at softball clinics and empowerment workshops and was an ambassador and [president] for the ELLA Sports Foundation.”

Rutter, who is also interested in pursuing a career in dentistry, batted .473 during her four-year varsity career, with 103 runs batted in, 124 hits and seven home runs, added: “Dedication in the classroom, playing on the softball field, and my extracurricular activities, I believe got me to where I am today.” she said. “I am extremely thankful for my family and siblings who supported me and my goals. I am not sure I could have done any of this without them.”

Rutter, who posted a 2.26 earned-run average with 308 strikeouts in 291 innings over four seasons, was a key member of a team that excelled during her career and included being named first team All Prep League four times, All-CIF Division VII in 2021 and Prep League Pitcher of the Year in 2023.

“I feel that when you play with a group of girls that all have the same want to be there playing, want to compete, and support each other, that is what strengthens the team,” she said. “We shared the same goals which made it easier to be successful on the field.”

This most recent edition of the Pioneers’ softball team went 23-4 and 12-0 in league and inched to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division V title but lost 2-0 to Village Christian.

“This year’s group was especially special because of what we have been through together as a team to reach our ultimate goal of a CIF title. The hard work, focus, and grind of our team that led up to our season prepared us for our goal,” said Rutter, who was a Christian Service Award winner three years and selected to the Honor Roll eight semesters from freshman through junior. “We knew that we were a team, and we needed each individual to help us reach our goal. Every player played a role in our journey. We battled through tough challenges, practices, and games, but that is what made us stronger and resilient.”

It really was all for one and one for all for Providence.

“My high school team absolutely had so much fun, and we played for each other. It was a very special and unique group,” Rutter said. “We had a bond like no other. We all had such a great friendship both on and off the field which I believe transferred to the softball field and made an immensely positive impact on how we played. We backed each other up, laughed together, cheered each other on, and were also hard on each other when we needed to be.”

Aside from making a serious playoff run that included wins over Ocean View 6-5 in the first round and 8-3 over South El Monte in the second round, there was another highlight.

“A career highlight was in my junior year when our team was undefeated and league champions,” said Rutter, who was a member of the California Scholarship Federation, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and Scholar Athlete as a junior and senior, explained. “My team and I had been working so hard all year and for that moment we finally achieved and earned it.”

Sports are often wrapped in lessons, and they were for Rutter.

“I learned leadership, responsibility, and teamwork from playing softball,” she said. “Through these I enhanced my communication and problem solving skills.”

Rutter and a company of All-Stars traveled to Havana, Cuba, last year under the direction of Providence coach Manny Travieso, for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It was an incredible experience that was so special in many ways. We played against the Cuban National Team and the Junior National Team and we faced tough competition. I loved learning from the players and their coaches,” she recalled fondly. “We were able to mix players from our team with the Cuban team. It was so much fun being able to play on the field with them.”

Rutter went on: “Our USA team put together 40 care packages with personal necessities. Items included things that they do not have access to in their country. One of my favorite moments was giving the Cuban players those care packages as well as some of our own personal gear,” she said. “It was amazing seeing their faces light up when I gave them my USA jersey, my bat, batting gloves, belt, helmet, and reusable water bottle. This trip left me with a deep sense of appreciation for the life I have in the United States. It made me appreciate what I have even more and to not take anything for granted such as food, water, and the markets and resources we have.”

Travieso has seen Rutter grow as an athlete and a person.

“Olyvia Rutter is truly a remarkable individual and an exceptional all-around softball player. Her ability to listen, learn and respond to her teammates made her a great teammate and a valued member of the team,” he said. “Olyvia truly demonstrates her commitment by wanting to help her team succeed, always putting in the effort to uplift and support her teammates.”

There were a few tough patches but not many for Rutter, who never backed down from a challenge.

“A funk, or slump, is honestly a temporary mental barrier. I believe it does not have much to do with your ability to physically hit the ball or throw a pitch,” she said. “If I have been playing softball for 12 years, I do not just forget how to hit or pitch. But when I am struggling, I try to give myself words of encouragement to calm myself.”

Rutter continued: “Softball is a mental game. It is a mind and body connection. Once you break that temporary mental block that is resulting in you not performing your best, you will be back to 100 percent,” she pointed out. “How I got out of a hitting or pitching funk was by taking some extra reps on my off days, always staying positive, watching video of my at-bats, or text my pitching coach. Having a clear and positive conscience and going into the game with a positive mentality is very beneficial for me.”

According to Travieso, Rutter is also a giver and wholly talented.

“Beyond her skills on the field, Olyvia always wants to give back to the community, showcasing her selflessness and dedication to making a positive impact in her community,” he said. “Now, as a very skilled pitcher, her killer drop pitch sets her apart, allowing her to dominate in crucial game situations.”

Making friends is a gift and Rutter is grateful for her time playing softball.

“Being on the softball team was a special experience that I will cherish forever. I have a special relationship with each one of my teammates. Each group of girls that I played with every year was unique in its own way which made me enjoy playing so much,” she said. “The culture of Providence softball was something that we changed and reformed in a beneficial way. We brought competitiveness, excitement, shared goals, values, and attitudes that made up our team environment.”

Rutter’s high school career is over, but it will remain dear to her.

“I will miss the girls on the team and our unbreakable friendships that we made. My teammates truly made my entire experience on the softball team,” she said. “I am in touch with the girls and I know this will continue as we all venture into college as most of them are also playing in college, not too far from where I will be.”

Travieso is confident that Rutter will succeed at the next level and beyond.

“As Olyvia takes her talents to NYU, balancing both her studies and her passion for softball, there is no doubt she will thrive both academically and athletically,” he said. “Her presence will be greatly missed in our Providence lineup this coming year, but we are excited to see all the amazing things she will accomplish in this next chapter of her life.”