Rick’s Sports Corner: Robert Snyder, Team First, High Standards

By Rick Assad

If there’s one thing that baseball has taught Robert Snyder, the recent Burbank High graduate, it’s to be mentally tough.

Snyder, who is attending Occidental College, studying Computer Science and will be on the baseball team, played on the varsity three seasons.

“The mental part of the game is just as important, if not more so than the physical. While it is certainly important to have the skills needed to perform on the field, being mentally tough is what allows you to access those tools on the field when you need them,” he said. “Baseball is a tough game, and it can often feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, especially on the pitcher’s mound.”

The obstacles baseball presents are scary and are not for the timid, even for Snyder, who pitched and played first base.

“I think to be great at baseball, someone needs to be mentally tough, a team player, and to be willing to put in the long hours necessary to develop the skills they will need,” said Snyder who batted .400 in Pacific League games this season, had an on-base percentage of .520, an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.02 with 15 stolen bases. “While physical talent is very important, it won’t mean anything if players aren’t willing to put in the work and be able to mesh with their team.”

In 2025, the Bulldogs went 8-11 overall and 6-8 for sixth place in the league and missed the CIF playoffs.

Baseball challenged Snyder, who was named All-League as a junior and was chosen All-CIF for Division III, in numerous ways and it’s going to help in the next stage of his career.

“The thing I enjoy most about baseball is that I can be in an environment where everyone is just as competitive as I am,” he stated.

Winning is the goal because it’s more fun than losing, but there is a fine line between the two.

“While wins always felt great, some of the most memorable nights from my time in high school were from getting a well deserved dinner with the team,” Snyder said. “You learn the most about yourself from losing, especially the close ones.”

Snyder added: “It’s an incredibly valuable experience to learn how to lose, and to be able to examine what went wrong that led you to this point in time,” he offered. “Nobody wins every time, but the best players learn from it.”

Bob Hart is the Burbank head coach and has been instrumental in Snyder’s growth as a player.

“I would say that Coach Hart has been the most consistent and helpful voice throughout my baseball career,” he said. “Much of my opinions and feelings about this game are modeled after him and his style of coaching. He has been there for me in the tough times, and I wouldn’t become the player I am today without him.”

Hart realizes Snyder’s value to the team and also his standing academically.

“Robert’s commitment and work ethic is something that separated him from most,” the longtime coach said. “He is truly a student-athlete, getting it done in the classroom and on the field.”

Hart continued: “He’s very competitive and at times tough on himself but the ultimate teammate,” he pointed out.

Snyder was equally skilled on the mound and at first base and was willing to play both.

“Pitching is and always will be my favorite part of baseball. I love the feeling of the one-on-one action of battling batters,” he said. “It’s also great to know that there are eight guys on the field who are there to back you up when the other team makes contact.”

The day of a game was special for Snyder because he knew for the next two hours or so, he was going to be challenged, physically and of course, mentally.

“I never had a set routine before games. I found that the most important thing I could do for myself was to listen to my body and give it what it needed,” he stated. “That meant staying hydrated, and making sure that I was putting good food into my body so that I was ready to perform. Additionally, it is incredibly important to stretch out, especially as a pitcher to avoid injury.”

When asked what some career highlights were, Snyder was especially grateful for the games with special events.

“I’d say that the highlights of my time here at Burbank High were all of the veterans nights and events that we held,” he offered. “It was great being able to give back to the community and put on a show for the veterans who have given so much for our country. The veterans night games mean so much more to me than any of the normal ones because we were playing for a cause.”

It was clear that Snyder was a leader, albeit a quiet one.

“I’d agree that I am not the type to lead with words and force. I feel that real leaders inspire through their own actions, and that if the players are playing the game for the right reasons, the only leadership they need is an example to follow,” he said. “I think that teams who are led with grand speeches can often struggle to rally themselves together, as they are all looking towards the top for the motivation to do so. Great teams are able to rally around each other, not the words of a captain or coach.”

Having played three seasons at the varsity level, Snyder offered some counsel to young students who may want to put on a baseball uniform.

“To incoming freshmen, the most important thing I can impart is to have fun. I think if you’re having fun, the urge to practice more and to get better will come naturally,” he said. “There is no bigger obstacle to your motivation to compete and succeed than feeling like you’re playing a game you hate. I urge you to find the fun in every practice, to make friends with your teammates, and to remember that at the end of the day, you’re still playing a kid’s game. While the scale may be different, the fundamentals are not, and this game was invented because people thought it was fun.”