Ridwell Expands to Burbank, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainability in Greater Los Angeles

Ridwell, a pioneering doorstep sustainability service dedicated to reducing household waste, is excited to announce its expansion to Burbank. This move marks another milestone in the company’s growth, following its successful launch across the Greater Los Angeles area last year.

Partnering with over 200 recycling businesses and community organizations, Ridwell diverts reusable and hard-to-recycle materials that municipal curbside services typically overlook. These items include plastic film (produce bags, Amazon envelopes), multi-layer plastic (chip bags, candy wrappers, frozen food bags, coffee bags), batteries, lightbulbs, clothing, and more, which often end up in landfills or incinerators.

Since its launch in Santa Monica last summer, Ridwell has rapidly expanded to multiple communities including West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, Hancock Park, Westchester, Culver City, Venice, and Malibu. It is also available in neighboring cities such as North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Valley Village, La Crescenta-Montrose, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, and Glendale.

Ridwell’s mission is to empower Burbank residents and beyond to reduce waste through convenient doorstep pickup, ease of use, and transparent recycling and reuse processes. Founded with a social purpose, Ridwell supports local communities by partnering with nonprofits like Baby2Baby, Downtown Women’s Center, Project Ropa, and Wags & Walks to collect and deliver necessary items. To date, Ridwell’s 100,000+ members have successfully diverted over 22 million pounds of waste from landfills.

Inside the Ridwell Warehouse

Ridwell’s subscription service operates as follows:

Members receive a metal bin and reusable cloth bags for sorting items. Members leave the bin outside their home for pickup every two weeks. Ridwell collects the items and delivers them to vetted partners who can responsibly recycle or reuse them, including local LA company ByFusion.

Ridwell’s expansion within Greater LA aligns perfectly with the region’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its residents’ desire to positively impact the planet. As the company extends its services to more neighborhoods, it actively collaborates with local organizations, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses to promote waste reduction, recycling, and circularity throughout the region.

ABOUT RIDWELL-Ridwell makes it easy for people to waste less. By picking up hard-to-recycle and reusable items from members on a biweekly basis, the company enables smarter reuse and recycling of a vast range of household materials that would otherwise end up in the trash or contaminating more traditional recycling services. Inspired by a six-year-old and his dad looking to recycle old batteries, Ridwell began in 2018 and offers service in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, and Atlanta. Ridwell commits to transparency, education, and a great customer experience to empower their members to make better decisions about their consumption and waste. For more information, please visit www.ridwell.com.