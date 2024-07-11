Rizzotti Announces Endorsement for City Council Seat

Lifelong Burbank resident and local-small-business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from former 4 term Assemblymember Mike Gatto (D-Los Angeles) in his bid for the Burbank City Council.

.“It’s an honor to be endorsed by active and influential leader in our community like former Assemblymember Gatto,” said Rizzotti. “We share a belief that public service is about working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people you represent. If elected to the Burbank City Council, I look forward to working with our elected to create a better, more prosperous Burbank.”

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in March, and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and listening to their concerns.

Chris Rizzotti is serving a third appointed term and current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. In 2022 was appointed to the City of Burbank Charter Review Committee. Rizzotti, was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, received the Realtor of The Year Award in 2013, was President of the Community Service Foundation in 2013, was a Core Team Member for Measure S Ballot initiative and received the Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2017 he received the prestigious Cunningham Community Service award. Chris, has been very active in both civic and philanthropic engagement for many years.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank can be found on his campaign website: ChrisForBurbank.com