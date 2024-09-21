Rizzotti Continues to Receive Endorsements for Council Seat

Lifelong Burbank resident and small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from former Mayor and BGPAA Commissioner Emily Gabel-Luddy today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

I’m Proud to have the support from former Mayor and Airport Authority Commissioner Emily Gabel-Luddy. With the former Mayors appointment 12 years ago, I have had the privilege to serve on the Planning Board to this day. We have a shared love of our community, and neighborhood protections.

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Rizzotti has received endorsements from Kathryn Barger-District 5 Supervisor County of Los Angeles, former Assembly Member Mike Gatto of the 43rd District, Burbank Council Member Zizette Mullins, Burbank Police Officers Association, Burbank City Employees Association, Krystle Palmer City of Burbank Treasurer, IBEW Local 18 Los Angeles and Biz FedPac. Rizzotti has endorsements from 10 former Mayors of Burbank.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors, received the Realtor of the Year Award, was President of the Community Service Foundation, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration and was a recipient of the prestigious Cunningham Community Service Award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for three decades.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com