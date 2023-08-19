Rizzotti earns Lifetime Achievement Award 

As a distinguished top producer that delivers exceptional service and outstanding results Christoper Rizzotti has eared the Lifetime Achievement Award!!

Burbank native Christopher Rizzotti has been the standard in real estate throughout the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles Area for nearly two decades. Named by Real Trends Americans Best Top 1.5% Producers in the Nation, Chris is a Licensed Real Estate Broker, holds a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) Certificate, and is a Licensed Insurance Broker and Notary Public for the State of California. Chris was entered into the Real Estate Hall of fame in 2018. His dedication to clients is unmatched in residential real estate and his full-service approach to each transaction is what sets Chris apart from the rest. “Chris is an excellent communicator who will guide you throughout the entire buying and selling process. His experience ensures that you are protected foremost, and his knowledge allows you to make an informed decision.”

Your time is important and Chris will readily tailor a schedule that works for you. He works tirelessly to make sure the job is done and done right. Whether a first-time buyer or experienced investor, Chris works closely with each and every client to make certain their interests are represented and their needs are met. “I am available and accessible to my clients during all stages of the process, and continue to be a resource for them long after the close of escrow.”

Chris’s methodical approach to each negotiation ensures the best outcome for his clients and has proven to be a winning formula. “People like to do business with people they know and trust. My success can be attributed directly to referrals from people I have done business with. If I don’t do a good job people will not refer me.” Owning and managing multiple properties himself, Chris also understands the unique needs of clients investing in real estate for the long-term. He knows what makes a good investment property and will correctly advise clients on those they should pass on. Beyond traditional negotiations, Chris also specializes in trust, probate, and multi-residential sales.

With a proven track record, Chris can be counted on by clients and peers alike. “Other agents know when they work with me they are working with someone who is focused and can close deals. I’m a strong believer in the importance of building and preserving relationships.” Chris maintains an impressive professional and social network within the industry, as well as strong ties and a notable commitment to his community.

Accolades & Service

Elected President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, Chris was named Realtor of the Year 2013, and served as Director of the California Association of Realtors for 10 years. He has been the recipient of numerous awards for outstanding achievement as well as service. In 2017 Chris received the prestigious Cunningham Award for outstanding community service. Chris has been named Area’s Best Realtor 7 years running. Chris gives back to the community through his work with various non-profits and has served on countless boards and committees over the years including a term as President of the Burbank Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation.

Chris currently is serving his 3rd term as Chairman of the City of Burbank Planning Board where he works to preserve the city’s unique character while ensuring sustainable development for future generations. In his spare time, Chris enjoys the game of golf and has been a longtime Dodger fan as he has been a season ticketholder for over 30 years.. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and Management from the University of LaVerne.