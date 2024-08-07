Rizzotti Endorsed by Burbank Police Officers Association

Lifelong Burbank resident and local small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from the Burbank Police Officers’ Association today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the men and women who put their lives on the line for us each and every day. Our Police Department has always been a leader and model for other agencies throughout the country. If elected to City Council, I look forward to working closely with our officers to strengthen public safety, to keep an open line of communication with our first responders, and to make sure those on the front lines are protected and have the resources they need to do their jobs.”

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Last week Rizzotti received the endorsement of Council Member Zizette Mullins and former Assemblyman Mike Gatto of the 43rd District, and the Burbank City Employees Association.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2013, was President of the Community Service Foundation in 2013, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2017 received the prestigious Cunningham community service award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for many years.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com