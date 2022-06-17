The Road Kings Charity Car Show was a huge success this past Sunday, June 12th with over 350 cars and special interest vehicles filling up Johnny Carson Park. The event not only celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Road Kings Car Club, but it was also the first event in Burbank in two years since the pandemic.

Thousands of people strolled through the park during the car show, taking in the sights and sometimes very loud sounds of the hot rods, motorcycles, classic cars, muscle cars, and special vehicles. The day started with an opening ceremony at 9:00 am where Boy Scout Troop 209 presented the colors, followed by a moment of silence for their fallen Road Kings members.

Photo courtesy of Road Kings

The ceremony continued with the National Anthem, performed by Rat Pack Ricky Medlin, followed by guest speakers and presentations from Senator Anthony J. Portantino and Assembly Member Laura Friedman’s office. Council members Bob Frutos, Sharon Springer, and Jess Talamantes were also in attendance to support the Road Kings in the opening ceremony.

Jess Talamantes awarding the Road Kings. Photo courtesy of Road Kings

Cleo Shelby also came out for the event to show her support to the Road Kings and enjoy the day around the classic cars. “I really enjoyed seeing all the cars and was very impressed with the condition of practically all of them. Also, it was nice to see the public out and enjoying an event again,” said Shelby. When asked what car stood out the most to her from the day, she said “the Sunbeam Tiger appealed to me the most probably because I knew the history of how that car was created.”

Cleo Shelby. Photo courtesy of Road Kings

Many vendors came out for the event’s “vendor’s row” and lined the dirt path selling and interacting with guests. HW Racetrack was also out for the event, with their Hot Wheels race track set up for kids and guests to race against each other. You could enter your own toy car or purchase one from their tent for $2 and races were held to win gift cards throughout the day. At the Galpin Ford booth, a white F-150 truck was on display for kids to paint and decorate.

HW Racetrack. Photo by Ashley Erikson

Johnny Carson Park was a sea of colors, with classic cars and vehicles of every shade. The Burbank Historical Society’s 1923 Moreland Bus was out on exhibit as well as the Burbank Police Department’s 1949 vintage Ford police cruiser. There were so many vehicles registered this year, they filled the entire grass area off of Bob Hope Dr. and spilled over into the grass off Parkside Ave. across the park’s bridge.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

Road King’s car show is a charity event that takes over six months to plan and the profits made from the 50/50 raffle, and the registration from cars and vendors will be donated to a charity voted on by the Road Kings at one of their upcoming club meetings. The event was made possible thanks to Galpin Ford who was a major sponsor of the Road King’s Charity Car Show as well as all of the local businesses that sponsored the trophies. “We can’t thank them enough,” said Road Kings Community Affairs Representative, Don Baldaseroni.

Road Kings Car Club Members. Photo by Ashley Erikson

A trophy was awarded “Best in Show 2022” and many other trophies and plaques were given out at the end of the day during their awards ceremony. The event brought so many people out and was very well received by the community. For more information on the Road Kings and any upcoming events, visit them at www.roadkings.net.