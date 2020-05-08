Road Kings Gives Thanks to First Responders with a Rolling Cars Show

Members of Burbank Road Kings put on a rolling car show this past weekend to ‘Thank’ First responders and also help a celebrate a birthday for a Burbank 5-year-old.

Members kept social distancing intact as they stayed in their cars and drove to several locations throughout Burbank.

The parade started at Fry’s and proceeded by St. Joseph’s Medical Center with over 20 classic cars rolling by mostly classics but even a few newer cars the rolling parade left St. Joseph’s rolled by the Home of Mary Nay whose husband recently passed away, he was a member of Road Kings for many years most residents remember him driving Ronald McDonald in many Burbank on Parades. The car club proceeded up to the Burbank Police & Fire Headquarters saluting the FireFighters on duty and waving to Burbank Police officers along the way.

The drivers of the Road King cars proceeded to the 900 blk of Tufts Street to wish 5 yr old Oliva Bisorti a drive-by Birthday Celebration.

The pedal then hit the metal and the drivers drove to Foster Freeze to enjoy some shakes and malts while some traveled Bob’s Big Boy to finish the day by social distancing and enjoy some carhop service eating in their cars.