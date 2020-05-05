Road Rage Leads into Stabbing in Ralph’s Parking Lot

By On May 5, 2020

Leave a reply

Burbank Police Detectives are investigating what was possibly a road rage incident Monday that occurred in the parking lot of Ralph’s at 1100 N. San Fernando Blvd.

Police did not say what the road rage was or where it happened.

Two men were involved in the altercation with one receiving a stab wound to his leg according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.

Green also said that all parties involved have been identified and while no arrests have been made, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will review the case

Related Posts:

7th Grader Robbed On Way Home From Muir
Feelin' Lucky - Kids Dental Clinic Event is for You
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A Wolfe In Burbank Clothing
Burbank's Stance on Gun Stores in Burbank: Essential or Not?