Rotary Award Recognizes Burbank Firefighter of the Year

Burbank firefighter Adam Boyd has been named Firefighter of the Year by the Burbank Noon Rotary Club, recognized for his efforts to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion within the community. The award, presented on December 10, marked the inaugural presentation of the club’s newly established Firefighter of the Year Award, extending its tradition of celebrating local excellence. Boyd received a certificate, a $1,000 check, and recognition at a Rotary luncheon.

“This award means more to me than I could have imagined,” Boyd said. “I love the City of Burbank and the Burbank Fire Department. When you love where you work, it’s easy to show up and give your best to the community.”

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Hatch shared that Boyd was nominated by a rookie firefighter he mentored, a reflection of the department’s commitment to building an inclusive and supportive workplace. Hatch noted that Boyd’s guidance helped the rookie feel valued and understood, strengthening the department’s sense of community.

For over a century, the Burbank Noon Rotary has honored exceptional individuals and organizations. Its initiatives range from recognizing Students of the Month and Teachers of Excellence to providing student scholarships and awarding the Rex Andrews honor to distinguished police officers. The club also supports numerous local nonprofits and global initiatives through Rotary International.