Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise Hosts Two Summer Events

Join the fun-loving members of the Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise for two great summer events and help them raise funds for their humanitarian programs locally and globally.

Fundraiser at Tequilas

Wednesday, July 31, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dine at Tequilas, located at 4130 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, and contribute to a worthy cause. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 20% of the cost of regular menu items will be donated to the Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise. Enjoy delicious food while making a difference in the community.

Hot August Night

Mark your calendars for August 17th at 5 p.m. and join the Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise for a lively pool party fundraiser. The event will feature a taco cart, refreshing drinks, and an exciting opportunity drawing. The event is $50 per person and promises to be a night of fun and camaraderie. For more information, contact Janice Lowers at lo5150@msn.com or 818-355-8754.

Don’t miss these fantastic events that combine fun and philanthropy, supporting the Rotary Club’s efforts to create positive change both near and far.