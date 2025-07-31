Santa Claus Makes Surprise Summer Visit to Announce Holiday in the Park 2025

Santa Claus made a surprise visit to Magnolia Park on Friday, July 25, to help announce the return of Burbank’s biggest holiday celebration—Holiday in the Park 2025, happening Friday, November 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The jolly guest of honor dropped in during the Movies That ROCK screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, during the monthly Magnolia Park Food Truck Fridays event hosted by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association. The free community movie night was sponsored by UMe Credit Union, Be Kind Video, and Run Out Groove Records.

Santa in July at Ume Movie Night

Santa Claus joined Jeff Ferguson, Vice President and Event Coordinator of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, to officially reveal the date and a few exciting upgrades for this year’s event—including an extended one-mile footprint, a larger car show, more entertainment, more vendors, and a new shuttle program in partnership with the City of Burbank.

The free shuttle system will make it easier than ever to attend the event, transporting attendees from three designated locations throughout Burbank directly to the heart of Magnolia Park. More details on shuttle routes and pickup spots will be announced soon.

“Holiday in the Park keeps growing every year, and this year’s going to be our biggest and longest event yet,” said Ferguson. “We’re now accepting vendor and sponsor applications, and folks can get all the info they need at holidayinthepark.org.”

Early bird pricing for vendor booths runs through the end of August, with rates increasing in September.

Santa Claus also reminded everyone to shop local and support Magnolia Park businesses—and promised he’ll be back this November at his usual location at UMe Credit Union, joined by Mrs. Claus and a team of cheerful helpers.

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stayed for photos with excited families, then joined the crowd to enjoy the classic 1981 film under the summer night sky.

For vendor applications, sponsorship opportunities, and the latest updates, visit www.holidayinthepark.org or contact Jeff Ferguson at jeff@visitmagnoliapark.com