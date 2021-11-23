Santa Has Come to the Burbank Town Center

The Burbank Town Center has kicked off the holiday season with their annual visit with Santa as well as festive decor that can be seen inside and outside the mall. Giant gold ornaments are hung from the ceiling with care while garlands tied with a red ribbon can be seen on the 2nd level pillars. On top of the town center where the outdoor seating area is found is an enormous Christmas tree adorned with silver and red ornaments and oversized pinecones. This year’s beautiful display put on by the Burbank Town Center really brings in the holiday magic for their shoppers.

Photo Courtesy of the Burbank Town Center

This year’s visit with Santa can be found on the lower level by Macy’s and the company is following all CDC guidelines while bringing holiday cheer to families visiting the mall. A bench placed in front of Santa allows the kids to sit near him for photos while also adhering to all precautions. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Guests can also receive $5 off their purchase on the day of their visit by making a reservation before December 9th. For Santa hours and to make a reservation visit https://amusemattebooksanta.com/burbank-town-center/.

Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event which will take place at the Burbank Town Center on Saturday, December 11th from 8:30-10:00 am. The event requires advanced tickets which can be purchased here: https://www.burbankparks.com/CA/burbank-ca/catalog. Guests will start their morning by having breakfast with Santa along with holiday music and fun activities. Tickets are $15 and the event is open to all ages.

Photo Courtesy of the Burbank Town Center

Photo Courtesy of the Burbank Town Center

Once the holidays are over, the Burbank Town Center has big plans for 2022 including finishing the lease upon the remaining empty spaces in the mall. The redevelopment of the mall was completed right before COVID hit and slowed leasing down significantly. “It has been a satisfying but yet difficult process in getting the Center back up on its feet. My main concern was the overall health of my retailers and my everyday question to myself was ‘What can I do to help my retailers get back to normal?’ said Burbank Town Center General Manager, Michael I. de Leon. “Slowly but surely, step by step, we got to where we are today. Families are returning and the stores are finally getting back to 2019 sales levels. That is what counts.”

As of right now, the County of Los Angeles is not mandating malls to check vaccine cards so the only requirement for their indoor dining is face masks at this time. Town Center hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 am-9:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am-8:00 pm and Sunday from 11:00am-7:00pm. Stop on by and get your holiday shopping done soon.