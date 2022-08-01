Schiff Announces Burbank Airport Awarded Nearly $3 Million in Federal Infrastructure Funds

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that the Hollywood Burbank Airport has been awarded nearly $3 million in federal grants for infrastructure improvements from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress.

The funds will go towards rehabilitating the taxiway and conducting a study to identify areas where the airport could undertake noise mitigation efforts for the surrounding community.

“I was proud to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure package because of all it would do to invest in regional transit hubs – where capital improvements can go a long way towards helping local residents get where they need to go quickly and efficiently. Hollywood Burbank Airport is an essential connection point for my constituents,” said Schiff. “These new funds will greatly benefit both the surrounding community and passengers, and I look forward to seeing what future improvements the infrastructure bill will deliver for my hometown of Burbank.”

“The funds provided by the FAA will provide the support for the rehabilitation of a taxiway and the funds necessary for the airport to undertake a Part 150 Noise Compatibility Study. The noise study is in response to one of the recommendations which came from the San Fernando Valley Noise Task Force. This round of funding supports ongoing maintenance and planning needs of the Airport as it continues to move forward with its terminal replacement program,” said Frank Miller, Executive Director of the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects, and noise abatement. The federal infrastructure package Congress passed last November included $15 billion for airport-related projects such as these to strengthen and modernize America’s aviation infrastructure.

Specifically, the airport was awarded: