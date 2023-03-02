Schiff Announces Hollywood Burbank Airport will be Awarded $30 Million Grant

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced the Hollywood Burbank Airport will be awarded $30 million as part of a grant program provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport grant will help fund a portion of the construction of a new 14-gate terminal building, replacing an outdated facility built in the 1930s and helping to reduce neighborhood noise pollution. The grant will also help fund a modern energy-efficient facility, allowing the Hollywood Burbank Airport, also known as the Bob Hope Airport, to continue providing excellent service to the Los Angeles region.

It was also announced today that the Los Angeles International Airport will be awarded $50 million through funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

That grant will fund terminal roadways that will be reconfigured and repaved. The project will also include the reconfiguring and modernization of the entrance to the central terminal area parking. These updates will increase passenger capacity for everyone, including those with access and functional needs.

“Both the Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport serve as gateways to our incredible communities, leaving an indelible impression on all who visit and connecting Californians and tourists to our state’s beautiful destinations,” said Schiff. “I am proud to have fought for additional funding for my hometown airport and will continue to advocate for more funding from the Bipartisan. Infrastructure Law across California. I look forward to seeing these initiatives’ positive effects on our community and the surrounding region.”

These grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’ Airport Terminal Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects, and noise abatement. The federal infrastructure package Congress passed included $15 billion for airport-related projects such as these to strengthen and modernize America’s aviation infrastructure.

Schiff previously announced $3 million in federal funding for the Hollywood Burbank airport to rehabilitate the taxiway and conduct a study to identify areas where the airport could undertake noise mitigation efforts for the surrounding community.