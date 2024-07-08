Schiff Announces Over $8 Million Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport for New Terminal

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that a total of $8,167,605 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support the construction of a new 355,000-square-foot terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“This investment coming to the Burbank Airport is a shining example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is transforming our local infrastructure and boosting our economy,” said Rep. Schiff. “This new terminal will improve the travel experience for millions of passengers who travel in Los Angeles every year. I am proud to have supported this critical funding and look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our communities for decades to come.”

The funding will cover the foundational concrete and steel, as well as waterproofing for the new state-of-the-art terminal. The terminal will feature modern amenities, enhanced security, and sustainable designs that align with forward-thinking environmental goals. The project has already brought in good-paying construction jobs and will continue to provide long-term employment opportunities into the future.

Schiff has continually advocated for investment into Los Angeles infrastructure. In March of 2023, Schiff announced that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was scheduled to invest $80 million to Los Angeles airports. In February, Schiff announced that the Burbank airport had received nearly $17 million to begin the construction of this new terminal.