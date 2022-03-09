Schiff Backed Funding Package Will Benefit Burbank

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that $7.7 million in community projects he championed were included in the 2022 federal government funding legislation, which passed the House this evening. When signed into law by President Biden in the coming days, the funding will support 10 local health, housing, education, and cultural programs throughout California’s 28th District.

“Today, the House came together in a display of bipartisanship to pass a comprehensive package of government funding bills that address the most urgent challenges we face as a country.

“With $13 billion in emergency humanitarian, military, and economic aid for Ukraine, the United States is demonstrating our unequivocal support for Ukrainian sovereignty and our unyielding devotion to democracy itself. These funds will be instrumental in helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves against Vladimir Putin’s unprecedented and bloody war, and providing the humanitarian and economic support they need to survive.

“And the bill makes additional investments in bridges and roads, in grants to offset the financial burdens of college, and in neighborhood projects that improve the quality of our lives.

“Finally, as Chair of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, I’m pleased the bipartisan 2022 Intelligence Authorization Act is one step closer to becoming law. This package will keep our country secure, and enable our continued efforts to stay on top of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and share those insights with our Ukrainian partners. It also makes significant progress towards providing improved care for members of the intelligence community – particularly those impacted by anomalous health incidents – protecting America against future pandemics and global health threats, and furthering our pivot towards hard targets and the great power competition we face from China and Russia.”

The government funding legislation also includes:

A $400 increase to the maximum Pell Grant award

Funding for President Biden’s new cancer research initiative, ARPA-H

The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act

New protections against cyberattacks by Russia and other bad actors

Nearly $8 million for Schiff-championed health, housing, education, and cultural community projects in California’s 28th congressional district

“In California’s 28th Congressional District, we are fortunate to have within our community numerous organizations dedicated to supporting our families every single day. And I am pleased to announce $7 million in federal support is heading to Los Angeles to assist these organizations in their mission of bettering our community,” said Schiff. “Ten organizations based in Glendale, Burbank, and Los Angeles will receive new funding to help them deliver life-saving health services, emergency housing, small business support, and public safety investments that enhance our quality of life. It was an honor to fight for these resources in Congress, and I look forward to seeing all the good they will accomplish.”

Projects that will benefit Burbank include:

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley

Address of receiving entity: 2244 N. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amount requested: $250,000

Explanation of request and why it is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds: This funding would be used for renovations and adaptations to the building the organization has bought for their new main clubhouse. This project will allow the Boys & Girls Club to continue to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens, regardless of their family’s socio-economic status. The new facility will allow them to triple their capacity and have dedicated program space for elementary, middle, and high school members. This facility is on the border of Glendale and will allow the Boys and Girls Club to continue to serve children from Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, Tujunga, Sun Valley, North Hollywood, and Hollywood, CA. City of Burbank – Fire Department