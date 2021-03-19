Schiff Highlights Critical Funding for Local Schools in American Rescue Plan

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) highlighted emergency funding in the American Rescue Plan that will help local elementary and secondary schools reopen safely for in-person learning and address the long-term impacts of the pandemic on students’ education and well-being. A summary of the purposes for which these funds may be used can be found here.

Additional funding is provided to higher education institutions, to child care providers to help keep their doors open and reduce costs for families, and to Head Start to maintain access to their services.

“There is no higher priority than safely reopening schools for students, families, and teachers, and the American Rescue plan prioritized exactly that. With the emergency funding provided by this bill, schools in our district will have the resources they need to reopen and stay open for in-person instruction, and provide students and teachers what they need to succeed,” said Rep. Schiff. “Reopening our schools safely is also an important step to getting parents back to work and fully reopening our economy. The impact of these dollars will be felt across our community as we continue along the path to recovery in the months ahead.”

Based on estimates from the House Education and Labor Committee, school districts in the 28th District will receive the following emergency funds from the American Rescue Plan in order to reopen safely and address learning loss:

Glendale Unified: $51.7 million

$51.7 million Burbank Unified: $13.1 million

$13.1 million La Cañada Unified: $718,000

$718,000 Pasadena Unified : $40.4 million

: $40.4 million LAUSD: $2.8 billion

The State of California is expected to receive the following emergency funds, the most of any state in every category: