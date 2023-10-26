Schiff Introduces Bill to Grant Striking Workers Unemployment Insurance

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), joined by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), and over 35 colleagues, introduced the Empowering Striking Workers Act, legislation that has received broad support from over 20 unions and labor organizations.

Schiff’s legislation would ensure that workers exercising their legal right to collectively bargain are eligible for unemployment insurance benefits after 14 days of striking. This year, strikes have secured important advancements in pay, benefits and working conditions. Many individuals, particularly hourly workers and low-income people, do not have the same capacity to participate in strikes due to financial constraints. This lack of income can deprive workers from utilizing one of the most effective negotiating tactics, exacerbating income inequality.