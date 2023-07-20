Scholarships to Help Families Gain Ground

.

Gain Federal Credit Union, dedicated to supporting education, hosted an event on July 10th, 2023, to honor and celebrate the recipients of the prestigious Gaining Ground Scholarship. The evening was filled with activities, a delightful dinner at B.J. restaurant, and provided a gathering for these exceptional individuals to connect with each other.

The Gaining Ground Scholarship, designed to recognize and reward outstanding students, awarded a total of $15,000 to twelve remarkable individuals who hailed from six different high schools. The scholarship aims to help alleviate the financial burden placed on young adults, who often face difficult choices that can significantly impact their future careers due to soaring education costs.

Gain Federal Credit Union extends congratulations to the deserving Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients: Kaylee Jenkins, Olivia Ries, Maria Barajas, Diego Perez, Adira Fogelman, Harrison Zekowski, Liana Gerigorian, Madeleine Flynn, Arianna Villavicencio, Karimar Trujillo, Joshua Dixon, and Kestrel Whitewolf. These exceptional individuals have exemplified excellence in both their academic pursuits and their dedication to making a difference.

As Gain Federal Credit Union congratulates the Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients, the organization reaffirms its commitment to supporting education and empowering young adults to pursue their dreams, regardless of financial obstacles. Through initiatives like the Gaining Ground Scholarship, Gain Federal Credit Union strives to uplift and inspire the next generation of changemakers, fostering a brighter future for all.