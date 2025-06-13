School Board Spells Out Sanctions Taken Against Boardmember Charlene Tabet in Censure Resolution

At the June 11, 2025, Special Board meeting, the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education unanimously passed Resolution No. 52, formally censuring Trustee Charlene Tabet for serious violations of Board policy and ethical standards. The resolution passed with a 4 to 0 vote.

This action reflects the Board’s awareness of the painful impact Trustee Tabet’s actions have had on our community and their continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and public trust in the governance of our schools.

Summary of Resolution No. 52

The Board found persuasive evidence that Trustee Tabet:

Failed to disclose a financial conflict of interest in a $90,000 contract approved on September 5, 2024, with a vendor later revealed to be connected to her.

Formed a company (Specialized Support Services, LLC) on December 5, 2024—the same day the District issued its first payment under the contract.

Used her daughter’s name to conceal her own financial interest in the contract.

Participated in the vote and approval process for the contract without recusal or disclosure.

Received and deposited District payments through the LLC, with evidence suggesting she personally benefited.

Failed to provide adequate documentation for services allegedly rendered under the contract.

Board Actions

As a result, the Board has:

Formally censured Trustee Tabet and publicly disapproved of her conduct.

Called for Trustee Tabet’s immediate resignation from the Board.

Removed Trustee Tabet from all leadership roles and committee assignments.

Revoked all district-funded benefits and privileges not legally required.

Directed staff to review and strengthen internal controls related to vendor selection, conflict of interest, and financial oversight.

Board Statement

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to:

Ethical governance

Financial transparency

Restoring public trust

The Board of Education has authorized a third-party investigation with the Sobel Group and is also fully cooperating with the ongoing criminal investigation with the Burbank Police Department.