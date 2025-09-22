School District Announces Process to Fill Empty School Board Seat

The following was sent by BUSD Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias:

Dear Burbank Unified Community,

We are writing to inform you that a vacancy has occurred on the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education due to the resignation of Trustee Charlene Tabet, effective September 4, 2025. Trustee Tabet’s term was set to expire in 2026.

In accordance with California Education Code, the Board of Education intends to fill this vacancy through a provisional appointment, with the goal of drawing from the widest and most diverse pool of qualified candidates. The appointment is scheduled to be made at the Board’s public meeting on October 9, 2025.

Application Process

We invite interested and eligible community members to apply. Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years of age

Reside within the boundaries of the Burbank Unified School District

Be a registered voter

Not be legally disqualified from holding civil office

An employee of a school district may not be sworn into office as an elected or appointed member of that school district’s governing board unless and until he or she resigns as an employee. [EC § 35107]

Applications are available on our website at www.burbankusd.org or can be picked up at the District Office: 1900 W. Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91506

Completed applications, along with proof of residency, must be submitted no later than 12:00 p.m. on October 3, 2025. Applications may be emailed to cindyquiterio@burbankusd.org or hand-delivered to the Superintendent’s Office.

Public Interview & Appointment

October 7, 2025 : Public interviews will be conducted at a Special Board Meeting @ 6 p.m. at the Burbank Unified School District Board Room.

: Public interviews will be conducted at a Special Board Meeting @ 6 p.m. at the Burbank Unified School District Board Room. October 9, 2025: The Board will make a provisional appointment during a public meeting at the Burbank Unified School District Board Room.

The appointed trustee will serve until the results of the November 3, 2026 General Election are certified and a newly elected trustee is sworn in, likely in December 2026.

Important to note then when the November 3, 2026 General Election is held, the board seat will be Trustee Area No.3.

More information can be found here : Burbank Unified School District Trustee Area Map

To explore the interactive map or search your address, click here.

Our Commitment to Equity

As a district, we remain committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage applicants who reflect the diversity of our community and who are committed to serving all students with integrity, compassion, and a focus on educational excellence.

For more information, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (818) 729-4400.

Thank you for your continued support of Burbank Unified.

In partnership,

Dr. Oscar Macias

Interim Superintendent

Burbank Unified School District