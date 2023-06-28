School District Says Man Arrested for Entering Burbank High Campus

In an incident Tuesday, an adult male entered the Burbank High School (BHS) campus while appearing to be intoxicated. The quick response from the school’s custodial staff and administration, as well as the Burbank Police Department (BPD), ensured the safety of the students present, leading to the arrest of the individual.

The incident took place at approximately 1:26 pm when the unidentified male entered the BHS campus, raising immediate concerns among the staff. The custodial staff wasted no time and immediately contacted the school administrator, who promptly responded to the call. With the assistance of the custodial team, the assistant principal confronted the individual and requested him to leave the campus premises.

Despite the assistant principal’s request, the individual refused to comply, prompting the school administration to call the BPD for assistance. The police arrived swiftly and took control of the situation, ultimately leading to the arrest of the intoxicated individual. The efficiency displayed by the BPD in handling the incident reflects their commitment to ensuring the safety of the community.

Fortunately, due to the ongoing summer vacation, only a limited number of students were present on campus. Some students were in the quad returning textbooks, while others were participating in athletic activities. The students engaged in athletics were under the supervision of the coaching staff, ensuring their safety during the incident. Additionally, BHS had two administrators present on campus to address any potential issues, demonstrating the school’s commitment to student welfare.

This incident has underscored the importance of school security, prompting a comprehensive safety review that was initiated in the spring of 2023. In light of recent events, BHS has been implementing a range of efforts to fortify campus security. These measures include the installation of fencing and the planned implementation of a new campus entry system scheduled for the upcoming fall semester.

To further enhance safety protocols, the District Administration and the Board of Education are actively engaging in discussions and collaborations with the City of Burbank, the Burbank Police Department, and the School Resource Officer. Their collective focus is to streamline pathways for additional safety improvements at the Burbank High School campus. In the following weeks, representatives from the educational and law enforcement authorities will conduct a site walk to thoroughly assess the campus and explore every potential option to enhance security measures.

As investigations into today’s incident continue, the Burbank High School administration assures parents, students, and the community at large that they remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students.