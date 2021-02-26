Schultz Named to Southern California Association of Governments’ Community, Economic and Human Development Committee

The Arroyo Verdugo Community Joint Powers Authority has appointed Burbank Councilmember Nick Schultz to the Southern California Association of Governments’ (SCAG) Community, Economic and Human Development (CEHD) Committee.

The role of the CEHD Committee is to study problems, programs and other matters, which pertain to the regional issues of community, economic and human development and growth. This committee reviews projects, plans and programs of regional significance for consistency and conformity with applicable regional plans.

“I am truly honored to serve in this role,” stated Councilmember Schultz. “SCAG is an outstanding organization that encourages a more sustainable Southern California and I look forward to assisting in any way I can.”