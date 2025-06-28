SCOI Opens New Clinic in Burbank to Bring Expert Orthopedic Care Closer to Home

The Southern California Orthopedic Institute (SCOI) is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic, located in the heart of Burbank, making it easier than ever for local residents to access the trusted orthopedic care they deserve.

For almost 50 years, SCOI has helped patients across Southern California get back to doing what they love. Now, with our new Burbank location, we’re bringing that same level of expertise, compassion, and personalized care to the heart of this vibrant community.

SCOI Open House New Burbank Clinic

SCOI’s longstanding goal has been to deliver exceptional care where people live and work. Opening in Burbank allows us to better serve our patients in the San Fernando Valley with convenience and excellence.

The Burbank clinic offers a full range of services – from sports medicine and joint replacement to pain management, and hand, spine, foot, and ankle care – all delivered by SCOI’s nationally and internationally recognized specialists in a warm and patient-centric environment.

We are excited to become part of the Burbank community and look forward to helping our neighbors experience excellence by moving better, feeling better, and living better.

Now open and accepting new patients.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

2625 W Alameda Avenue

Suite 116

Burbank, CA 91505

Phone 818-901-6680

www.scoi.com