Scout’s Honor BBQ Delivers Quality Plates For Meat Lovers

Open for not quite three months, Scout’s Honor BBQ has been drawing customers to its tiny shopfront tucked away on Glenwood Place for excellent low and slow smoked meats and popular cookout side dishes, made with a little twist.

We enjoyed our recent meal from Scout’s Honor BBQ, sampling the Cheech Sandwich, Mac N Queso and the Explorer Plate. The best items by far were the meats; we tried the pulled pork (on the sandwich), tri tip and chicken breast.

The Explorer Plate is served on top of a brown paper lined cafeteria style aluminum tray with a clear plastic lid. Great for presentation but not so great for keeping food warm. We customized our Explorer Plate with the smoked chicken breast, tri tip, potato salad and chili beans, adding on some house BBQ sauce (extra charge) for more flavor. Pickled vegetables and white bread rounded out the tray.

While we found the potato salad just ok (it’s not bad, just not to our taste), the chili beans were meaty, smoky and very tasty. The real winner on the tray was the meats – both the chicken and the tri tip were juicy, tender and delicious.

The Cheech sandwich, with pulled pork, bacon, chicharrones, chipotle cole slaw and onion, is served on a buttery brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce. The sauce is necessary for moisture in the sandwich. The Cheech has an excellent combination of flavors and textures that is elevated with the addition of the BBQ sauce.

We also enjoyed the Mac N Queso. Made with cavatappi (corkscrew) pasta and a mild white cheese, nicely flavored with jalapenos and peppers and topped with tortilla strips, the Mac N Queso is thankfully not a heavy version of mac and cheese. While our favorite mac and cheeses are the heavy, creamy kind, this version accompanies a heavy meal of barbecued meats and side dishes very well. The Mac N Queso has a nice mild heat that is very enjoyable and not overwhelming.

We’re looking forward to trying more of the Scout’s Honor BBQ menu. Their list of meats includes brisket, hot links, 1/2 and whole chickens, spare ribs and a Beyond Meat sausage (for the vegans out there), in addition to the pulled pork, chicken breast and tri tip. Much of the meat can be ordered by the half and full pound, and a whole brisket is available for pre-order for $150.

Scout’s Honor BBQ also offers a few salads and sandwiches, several sides including a cornbread waffle, fries and cabbage and bacon, a few desserts and appetizers, drinks and bottled sauce. They also serve a breakfast sandwich, burrito and tacos.

Order online for easy pickup or delivery. Street parking is available along Glenwood Place or in neighborhood lots depending on restrictions. Scout’s Honor BBQ is pickup or delivery only, no on-site dining.

Restaurant Info: Scout’s Honor BBQ is located at 736 S. Glenwood Place, Burbank, CA 91506. (818) 742-6873. Scout’s Honor BBQ is open Tuesday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.



Scout’s Honor BBQ receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)